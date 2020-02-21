Getting Enough Sleep can Help Teens Cope with Social Stress and Pressure

The study, which focused on ninth grade students, found that adequate sleep allowed students to cope with discrimination and challenges associated with ethnic or racial bias. It also helps them problem-solve more effectively and seek peer support when faced with hardships.said Yijie Wang, assistant professor of human development and family studies at MSU.Published in, this is the first study to identify the timing in which sleep helps with adolescents cope with stress.Compared to adults and children, high school students are particularly at risk for insufficient sleep due to early school times, busy schedules and increased social stressors. The transition to high school also introduces more diversity to their social environment and relationships.Via this study, Wang and co-author Tiffany Yip of Fordham University wanted to pinpoint the effect sleep has on coping with discrimination. They found that if a teen has a good night of sleep, they are able to cope with harsh experiences - like discrimination - better.Wang said.Participants in the study wore an actigraphy watch, which tracked physical activities in one-minute intervals and determined their sleep-wake state, every day for two weeks. The students were also asked to complete a survey each day before bed, reporting their daytime experiences such as ethnic or racial discrimination, how they responded to stress and their psychological well-being.A surprising finding in the study was that peers, not parents, were the immediate support that help adolescents cope with discrimination.Wang said.Still,. Beyond getting the recommended eight hours,. That includes having a regular bedtime, limiting media use and providing a quiet, less crowded sleep environment.While encouraging good sleep habits in adolescents can be a struggle, said Wang that the benefits of a routine help them cope with the challenges of life in high school and beyond.said Wang.Source: Newswise