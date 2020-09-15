by Samhita Vitta on  September 15, 2020 at 2:24 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Fast and Efficient Method to Produce Red Blood Cells
Novel method to manufacture human red blood cells have been discovered by researchers from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's research enterprise in Singapore.

The study is published in the prestigious journal Lab on a Chip.

The novel method of RBC production cuts the culture time by half when compared to existing methods. It also uses novel sorting and purification methods that are more precise, faster and less costly.


Blood transfusions save millions of lives, but many countries do not have sufficient blood supply. Producing RBCs on demand, especially O+ blood which is the universal donor would be significantly beneficial.

Faster and simpler manufacturing of RBCs would also have a significant impact on blood banks worldwide and reduce dependence on donor blood which has a higher risk of infection. However, manufacturing RBCs is time-consuming, not optimal, costly and creates undesirable by-products.

The researchers have designed an optimized intermediate cryogenic procedure. The storage protocol reduces the cell culture time to 11 days post-thaw. It eliminates the need for continuous 23-day blood manufacturing.

The protocol is aided by complementary technologies the team developed for highly efficient, low-cost RBC purification and more targeted sorting.

The researchers also developed novel purification and sorting methods. They modified the existing Dean Flow Fractionation (DFF) and Deterministic Lateral Displacement (DLD).

The researchers developed a trapezoidal cross-section design and microfluidic chip for DFF sorting, and a unique sorting system was achieved with an inverse L-shape pillar structure for DLD sorting.

The new sorting and purification techniques leverage the RBC's size and deformability for purification instead of its spherical size. This technique can also have a wide range of biological and clinical applications like immune cell and cancer cell sorting and diagnostics.

The purified RBCs were found to retain their functionality as demonstrated by high malaria parasite infectivity.

High malaria parasite infectivity requires very pure and healthy cells for infection. This further confirms that the new RBS sorting and purifying technologies can also be used for investigating malaria pathology.

The purified RBCs, when compared to conventional cell purification, offer comparable purity while processing at least twice as many cells per second at less than a third of the cost.

DFF is more optimal in the scale-up manufacturing process for its high volumetric throughput.

DLD's high precision feature is highly advantageous for pure RBC's.

These processes do not require a trained technician to perform sample handling procedures and are scalable for industrial production.

The technologies would provide scientists with faster access to fully functional and highly pure cell products.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Modified Insulin and Red Blood Cells Could Regulate Blood Sugar Levels
A 'smart' insulin delivery system using modified insulin and red blood cells could help to regulate blood sugar levels, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Brain Shrinkage in Multiple Sclerosis Associated With Leaked Protein from Damaged Red Blood Cells
Hemoglobin protein leak from the damaged red blood cells is associated with brain shrinkage in patients with multiple sclerosis.
READ MORE
Anemia Study Identifies Mechanism of Blood Stem Cell Differentiation
Ribosomes, which create proteins in every cell of the body, have been linked to blood stem cell differentiation. This finding could lead to a potential new therapeutic pathway to treat Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a severe, rare, congenital blood ...
READ MORE
Blood Test To Predict Anemia Risk Post Malaria Treatment
The BinaxNOW malaria kit predicts post-artesunate delayed hemolysis with 89% sensitivity and 73% specificity.
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
Methemoglobinemia
Methemoglobinemia is a congenital or acquired blood disorder caused by an abnormal amount of methemoglobin which is a form of hemoglobin.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

ThalassemiaParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood GroupMethemoglobinemiaNeck Cracking