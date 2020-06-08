Epigenetics Plays An Important Role in Blood Production

Maintaining blood tissue balance is complex because each cell has a different lifespan. White blood cells last 5 to 20 days while red blood cells last 120 days. To renew each of these cell types in the face of a threat such as a wound or bleeding, HSCs, which normally remain dormant, begin to divide and produce specialized cells to maintain the balance of blood tissue.The process of transition from HSCs to specialized cells is regulated by epigenetic factors, that is, proteins that determine which genes that are expressed at each moment and cellular tissue.For this reason, the group of CRG researchers led by Luciano Di Croce studied the Phf19 gene, which is part of a large group of epigenetic regulators.explains Arantxa Gutiérrez, co-first author of the article.In the study published in, CRG researchers describe the role of the epigenetic regulator Phf19 in maintaining HSCs.They genetically modified mice to remove the Phf19 gene without affecting its normal lifespan. Without the gene the regions of the genome containing the genes responsible for HSC differentiation were more compacted, and did not express. As a consequence, HSCs remained quiescent and did not differentiate as much into specialized cells.The researchers found that under normal conditions, the mouse's life was healthy, but in certain situations such as undergoing transplants or ageing, the difficulty of producing differentiated cells compromised the proper functioning of blood tissue. In the long term, animals lacking Phf19 accumulated disorders in the composition of blood compatible with the early stages of leukemia.explains Luciano Di Croce, lead author of the study.says Di Croce. What was not known is that Phf19 controls HSC activation to begin to specialize.According to Pedro Vizán, co-first author of the study and recipient of a grant from the Asosiación Española Contra el Cáncer (AECC) for this research,Now we have seen thatSource: Eurekalert