Fecal Transplant Offers Long-Term Obesity Relief

Gut bacteria transfer helps lower obesity risk in adolescents, even years later.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Long-term health outcomes in adolescents with obesity treated with faecal microbiota transplantation: 4-year follow-up



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Fecal microbial transplant led to a 10 cm smaller waist and reduced fat mass—gut microbes may be the key to lasting obesity control! #obesity #medindia’

Fecal microbial transplant led to a 10 cm smaller waist and reduced fat mass—gut microbes may be the key to lasting obesity control! #obesity #medindia’

Fecal Microbial Transplant Follow-up

Obesity Risk Gradually Reduced!

Smaller waist circumference (up to 10cm decrease)

Reduction in total body fat (about 4.8%)

Reduced systemic inflammation

Reduced risk of metabolic syndrome

High levels of good cholesterol (HDL) aid in removing excess cholesterol from the bloodstream into the liver, where it is broken down and removed from the body.

Advertisement

Are obesity and gut microbes interconnected? Science says, "Yes!"A groundbreaking study, which was done eight years ago on, supports the, which involves taking the good bacteria from the gut of healthy donors and giving them in capsule form to an individual with a less healthy gut microbiome, making a difference in their height and weight().Following the study, a follow-up was done, which was published recently, suggesting some evidence of health benefits with the gut microbial transfer. This follow-up study evaluated(55/87) of the original participants of the previous study.Fecal Microbial Transplant (FMT) recipients showed clinical improvements in body composition and metabolic health compared to the control group in the follow-up study.The key findings includedAll these findings from the follow-up study suggested that the obesity risk gradually reduced. More important was the impact on metabolic syndrome, the researcher highlights. Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of five conditions—high blood pressure, high blood sugar, large waist circumference, high triglycerides (fat in the blood), and low HDL ('good') cholesterol.With overweight being a global problem, this follow-up study is giving hope in saving countless sufferers from the ill effects of excess weight!Reference: Long-term health outcomes in adolescents with obesity treated with faecal microbiota transplantation: 4-year follow-up https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40877311/Source-University of Auckland