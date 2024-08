Honey and Yogurt: A Sweet Combination for Gut Health

Highlights: Honey, especially clover honey, enhances probiotic survival in yogurt

The combination supports gut health without major changes in bowel movements or mood

Moderation is key due to honey’s sugar content; opt for plain yogurt and add healthy toppings

Honey Added to Yogurt with Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis DN-173 010/CNCM I-2494 Supports Probiotic Enrichment but Does Not Reduce Intestinal Transit Time in Healthy Adults: A Randomized, Controlled, Crossover Trial



How Honey Enhances Probiotic Survival in Yogurt

Adding just one tablespoon of honey to yogurt helps preserve probiotics through the digestive system. #medindia #guthealth #honeyinyogurt’

Tips for Adding Honey and Yogurt to Your Diet

Choose plain yogurt: Opt for unsweetened yogurt to control sugar intake.

Opt for unsweetened yogurt to control sugar intake. Experiment with honey varieties: Different types of honey offer varying flavors and potential benefits.

Different types of honey offer varying flavors and potential benefits. Create a yogurt parfait: Add fruits, nuts, and seeds for a fiber-rich and delicious meal.

Add fruits, nuts, and seeds for a fiber-rich and delicious meal. Consult with a healthcare professional: If you have specific dietary concerns or health conditions, seek guidance from a qualified expert.

A surprising benefit to an age-old culinary pairing: honey and yogurt, a new study from thehas discovered. Researchers found that adding honey to yogurt can significantly enhance the survival of probiotic bacteria in the digestive system ().Our digestive system is a complex ecosystem, home to trillions of microorganisms that play a crucial role in overall health. Yogurt, especially varieties like Greek yogurt, is rich in beneficial bacteria known as probiotics.These include strains like, the beneficial bugs, support digestive function, immune health, and even mood regulation.However, these delicate organisms face challenges as they navigate the acidic environment of the stomach and intestines. Probiotics thrive in a balanced gut environment and play a crucial role in maintaining regular bowel movements and overall well-being.The study revealed that honey, particularly, acts as a protective shield for probiotic bacteria. By incorporating honey into yogurt, researchers observed a notable increase in probiotic survival rates when the mixture underwent simulated digestion conditions.While the study didn't show dramatic improvements in bowel movements or mood for healthy individuals, it did highlight the potential of honey and yogurt as a probiotic-boosting combination. For those looking to optimize their gut health, incorporating this duo into their diet could be a beneficial step.It's important to note that honey is a source of added sugar. While the study's findings are promising, moderation is key. Balancing the potential benefits of honey with its sugar content is essential for maintaining a healthy diet.By understanding the science behind this sweet combination, you can make informed choices about incorporating honey and yogurt into your diet for potential gut health benefits.Source-Medindia