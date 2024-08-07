Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, August 07). Honey and Yogurt: A Sweet Combination for Gut Health . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 07, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/honey-and-yogurt-a-sweet-combination-for-gut-health-216720-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Honey and Yogurt: A Sweet Combination for Gut Health". Medindia. Aug 07, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/honey-and-yogurt-a-sweet-combination-for-gut-health-216720-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Honey and Yogurt: A Sweet Combination for Gut Health". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/honey-and-yogurt-a-sweet-combination-for-gut-health-216720-1.htm. (accessed Aug 07, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Honey and Yogurt: A Sweet Combination for Gut Health. Medindia, viewed Aug 07, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/honey-and-yogurt-a-sweet-combination-for-gut-health-216720-1.htm.