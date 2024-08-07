About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Honey and Yogurt: A Sweet Combination for Gut Health

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Aug 7 2024 4:13 PM

Highlights:
  • Honey, especially clover honey, enhances probiotic survival in yogurt
  • The combination supports gut health without major changes in bowel movements or mood
  • Moderation is key due to honey’s sugar content; opt for plain yogurt and add healthy toppings
A surprising benefit to an age-old culinary pairing: honey and yogurt, a new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has discovered. Researchers found that adding honey to yogurt can significantly enhance the survival of probiotic bacteria in the digestive system (1 Trusted Source
Honey Added to Yogurt with Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis DN-173 010/CNCM I-2494 Supports Probiotic Enrichment but Does Not Reduce Intestinal Transit Time in Healthy Adults: A Randomized, Controlled, Crossover Trial

Go to source).

How Honey Enhances Probiotic Survival in Yogurt

Our digestive system is a complex ecosystem, home to trillions of microorganisms that play a crucial role in overall health. Yogurt, especially varieties like Greek yogurt, is rich in beneficial bacteria known as probiotics.These include strains like Bifidobacterium animalis, the beneficial bugs, support digestive function, immune health, and even mood regulation.

Quiz on Probiotics
Quiz on Probiotics
Though probiotics have been a part of our diet since ancient times, their use as medicines has been relatively recent. Test your knowledge on probiotics by taking this ...
However, these delicate organisms face challenges as they navigate the acidic environment of the stomach and intestines. Probiotics thrive in a balanced gut environment and play a crucial role in maintaining regular bowel movements and overall well-being.

The study revealed that honey, particularly clover honey, acts as a protective shield for probiotic bacteria. By incorporating honey into yogurt, researchers observed a notable increase in probiotic survival rates when the mixture underwent simulated digestion conditions.

While the study didn't show dramatic improvements in bowel movements or mood for healthy individuals, it did highlight the potential of honey and yogurt as a probiotic-boosting combination. For those looking to optimize their gut health, incorporating this duo into their diet could be a beneficial step.

Yogurt - Way to Good Health
Yogurt - Way to Good Health
Yogurt is a simple food with amazing benefits for the young and old. Yogurt is very trendy among French women on a diet. The popularity of yogurt among Americans is proved by its display of flavors.

Tips for Adding Honey and Yogurt to Your Diet

It's important to note that honey is a source of added sugar. While the study's findings are promising, moderation is key. Balancing the potential benefits of honey with its sugar content is essential for maintaining a healthy diet.
  • Choose plain yogurt: Opt for unsweetened yogurt to control sugar intake.
  • Experiment with honey varieties: Different types of honey offer varying flavors and potential benefits.
  • Create a yogurt parfait: Add fruits, nuts, and seeds for a fiber-rich and delicious meal.
  • Consult with a healthcare professional: If you have specific dietary concerns or health conditions, seek guidance from a qualified expert.
By understanding the science behind this sweet combination, you can make informed choices about incorporating honey and yogurt into your diet for potential gut health benefits.

Reference:
  1. Honey Added to Yogurt with Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis DN-173 010/CNCM I-2494 Supports Probiotic Enrichment but Does Not Reduce Intestinal Transit Time in Healthy Adults: A Randomized, Controlled, Crossover Trial - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022316624003328?via%3Dihub)

Source-Medindia
Health Benefits of Probiotic Yogurt Diet
Health Benefits of Probiotic Yogurt Diet
Probiotic yogurt adds bountiful of beneficial bacteria to the intestinal tract which prove to be effective in aiding digestive problems.
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness
View All
Advertisement