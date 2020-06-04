Eating Fiber-rich Food Daily can Cut Breast Cancer Risk

High total fiber consumption was associated with a decreased risk of breast cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal CANCER.



Because studies have generated inconsistent results regarding the potential relationship between fiber intake and breast cancer, Maryam Farvid, Ph.D., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and her colleagues searched for all relevant prospective studies published through July 2019.

‘Having fiber-rich food like wholegrain breakfast cereals including fruits, vegetables, and whole grains could reduce the risk of developing breast cancer ’





Importantly, the findings do not demonstrate that dietary fiber directly reduces breast cancer risk, and a randomized clinical trial is needed to test such cause and effect.



Source: Eurekalert "Our study contributes to the evidence that lifestyle factors, such as modifiable dietary practices, may affect breast cancer risk," said Dr. Farvid. "Our findings provide research evidence supporting the American Cancer Society dietary guidelines, emphasizing the importance of a diet rich in fiber, including fruits, vegetables, and whole grains."Importantly, the findings do not demonstrate that dietary fiber directly reduces breast cancer risk, and a randomized clinical trial is needed to test such cause and effect.Source: Eurekalert

When the investigators pooled data from the 20 observational studies they identified, individuals with the highest consumption of fiber had an eight percent lower risk of breast cancer. The soluble fiber was associated with lower risks of breast cancer, and higher total fiber intake was associated with a lower risk in both premenopausal and postmenopausal women.