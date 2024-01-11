Top 7 Gut-Friendly Indian Foods

Highlights: Probiotic-rich yoghurt, lentils, and fermented foods help to flourish gut microbiome

Opt for whole grains like brown rice and quinoa, along with lentils, to enjoy fiber-packed meals promoting smooth digestion

Elevate your dishes with turmeric, cumin, and carom seeds, harnessing their anti-inflammatory properties for a happy and healthy gut

Top 7 Indian Foods that are Good for Your Gut Health

Yoghurt (Dahi)

Lentils (Dal)



Fermented Foods

Turmeric (Haldi)

Whole Grains

Cumin Seeds (Jeera)

Carom Seeds (Ajwain)

How Indian Food Items Benefit Your Gut

Gut Microbiota Balance

Digestive Support

Anti-inflammatory Effects

Nutrient Absorption

Having a strong and healthy gut is crucial for smooth digestion and overall well-being. Indian food is not just delicious; it also offers many options that are good for your gut. With probiotics, fiber, and anti-inflammatory properties, Indian dishes promote digestive health.Yoghurt, a dietary cornerstone in Indian households, emerges as a probiotic powerhouse teeming with beneficial bacteria. Its regular consumption plays a pivotal role in maintaining a balanced gut microbiome, enhancing digestion, and fortifying the immune system (1). Whether relished as raita, lassi, or a simple side dish, yoghurt offers a delicious and nutritious addition to the Indian diet.Integral to Indian culinary traditions, lentils present an outstanding source of prebiotic fiber, nurturing the growth of beneficial gut bacteria (2). Abundant in both protein and fiber, dals not only aid in digestion but also provide a sustained release of energy, actively supporting gut health.Indulging in fermented delights such as idlis, dosas, and pickles introduces probiotics that foster a flourishing gut flora. The process of fermentation not only enriches the nutritional profile of these foods but also contributes to enhanced nutrient absorption, improved digestion, and the creation of a favorable gut environment (3).The golden hue of turmeric harbors curcumin, celebrated for its potent anti-inflammatory properties. Beyond imparting a distinct flavor to Indian dishes, turmeric plays a crucial role in supporting gut health by mitigating inflammation (4).The embrace of whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and millet in Indian cuisine is a testament to their fiber-rich composition. These grains facilitate regular bowel movements, prevent constipation, and foster a diverse gut microbiota (5). Substituting refined grains with wholesome alternatives like brown rice or quinoa amplifies the nutritional value of Indian meals.A staple spice in local culinary creations, cumin seeds not only contribute an earthy flavor but also harbor digestive benefits. Jeera aids in the stimulation of digestive enzymes, alleviating bloating and reducing gas (6). From curries to soups and tempering for dishes like dal, incorporating jeera enhances both taste and gut health.Ajwain, another aromatic spice, houses thymol, recognized for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. This makes ajwain effective in mitigating indigestion, reducing acidity, and providing relief from stomach discomfort (7). Whether used in tempering for lentils, added to bread, or consumed in infused water, carom seeds offer digestive benefits with a flavorful twist.Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt and fermented items contribute to maintaining a healthy balance of gut bacteria, crucial for proper digestion and overall health.The fiber content in lentils and whole grains promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation, and fosters a healthy gut environment.Spices like turmeric, cumin, and carom seeds possess anti-inflammatory properties, reducing gut inflammation and potentially alleviating digestive discomfort.Fermented foods aid in better nutrient absorption, ensuring that the body efficiently utilizes the nutrients from the food consumed.Source-Medindia