Why Distinct Kinds of Stress Can Lead to Anxiety and Depression

Males show behavioral changes under acute anxiety, and females exhibit natural chemical defense under chronic stress.
Acute and chronic stress affect brain’s safety gate (Brain-Blood Barrier) and neurovascular system distinctly on men and women. Such condition induces change in mental health including anxiety and depression (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Distinct behavioural and neurovascular signatures induced by acute and chronic stress in rats
Go to source). Males display more anxiety and depressive actions due to acute stress. Females show decreased immobility despite biochemical resilience. These observations were studied in the stress research on rodents. Grasping thoroughly about the different types of stress and its consequences on psychological health can help treat or prevent various psychiatric disorders in people.
‘Did You Know?The frequency of anxiety and depression is high worldwide. It is a serious public health issue that significantly raises the economic burden in the society. Over 970 million people (one in eight) suffered from a mental disorder in 2019, according to The World Health Organization.
Understanding the #stress differences based on sex can help prevent #anxiety or #depression, guiding future #neuroscience research and #mental_health care. #mentalhealth #anxiety_research #medindia’
Understanding the #stress differences based on sex can help prevent #anxiety or #depression, guiding future #neuroscience research and #mental_health care. #mentalhealth #anxiety_research #medindia’
Effects of Stress are Related to Sex DifferencesEvidence also points to sex differences in the prevalence of and responses to stress. In fact, while women account for two-thirds of patients with stress-related disorders, another indicator shows that more than two-thirds of suicide victims are men.
Although stress is a part of life and, in small doses, can even be beneficial, excessive exposure, whether acute or chronic, can have profound negative effects, especially on the brain, potentially leading to cerebrovascular diseases. One of the most sensitive targets of excessive stress is the blood-brain barrier, a structure that protects the brain from potentially harmful substances.
However, despite evidence suggesting that different types of stress can compromise its integrity and trigger neuroinflammatory responses associated with various neurological conditions, the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying these effects remain poorly understood.
Protective Proteins in The Brain May Fight Back Against Stress DamageThe article “Distinct behavioural and neurovascular signatures induced by acute and chronic stress in rats” published in the scientific journal Behavioural Brain Research, a research team from the University of Coimbra, led by Ana Paula Silva, sought to clarify this issue by analysing the effects of acute and chronic stress in rodents.
Advertisement
The results showed that acute stress induces anxiety-like behaviors, especially in males, while chronic stress is more associated with depressive symptoms. Additionally, changes were observed in key proteins of the blood-brain barrier, with significant sex differences.
Advertisement
“Our study shows how important it is to understand the differences between types of stress to better grasp the causes of mental disorders like anxiety and depression, and to find more effective ways to prevent and treat these issues,” explains Ana Paula Silva.
Reference:
- Distinct behavioural and neurovascular signatures induced by acute and chronic stress in rats - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166432825002931?via%3Dihub)
Source-Eurekalert