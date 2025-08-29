About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Why Distinct Kinds of Stress Can Lead to Anxiety and Depression

by Manjubashini on Aug 29 2025 9:56 AM

Males show behavioral changes under acute anxiety, and females exhibit natural chemical defense under chronic stress.

Why Distinct Kinds of Stress Can Lead to Anxiety and Depression
Acute and chronic stress affect brain’s safety gate (Brain-Blood Barrier) and neurovascular system distinctly on men and women. Such condition induces change in mental health including anxiety and depression (1 Trusted Source
Distinct behavioural and neurovascular signatures induced by acute and chronic stress in rats

Go to source).
Males display more anxiety and depressive actions due to acute stress. Females show decreased immobility despite biochemical resilience. These observations were studied in the stress research on rodents. Grasping thoroughly about the different types of stress and its consequences on psychological health can help treat or prevent various psychiatric disorders in people.

Quiz on Anxiety Disorder
Quiz on Anxiety Disorder
Intense fear, persistent worry, bad dreams, feelings that you may be going crazy sounds familiar? Take this quiz and find out more on symptoms and treatment of anxiety ...
The frequency of anxiety and depression is high worldwide. It is a serious public health issue that significantly raises the economic burden in the society. Over 970 million people (one in eight) suffered from a mental disorder in 2019, according to The World Health Organization.

Effects of Stress are Related to Sex Differences

Evidence also points to sex differences in the prevalence of and responses to stress. In fact, while women account for two-thirds of patients with stress-related disorders, another indicator shows that more than two-thirds of suicide victims are men.

Although stress is a part of life and, in small doses, can even be beneficial, excessive exposure, whether acute or chronic, can have profound negative effects, especially on the brain, potentially leading to cerebrovascular diseases. One of the most sensitive targets of excessive stress is the blood-brain barrier, a structure that protects the brain from potentially harmful substances.

However, despite evidence suggesting that different types of stress can compromise its integrity and trigger neuroinflammatory responses associated with various neurological conditions, the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying these effects remain poorly understood.

Protective Proteins in The Brain May Fight Back Against Stress Damage

The article “Distinct behavioural and neurovascular signatures induced by acute and chronic stress in rats” published in the scientific journal Behavioural Brain Research, a research team from the University of Coimbra, led by Ana Paula Silva, sought to clarify this issue by analysing the effects of acute and chronic stress in rodents.

Advertisement
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.
The researchers used open field and forced swimming tests to assess locomotor activity and anxiety- and depression-like behaviors in male and female Wistar rats.

The results showed that acute stress induces anxiety-like behaviors, especially in males, while chronic stress is more associated with depressive symptoms. Additionally, changes were observed in key proteins of the blood-brain barrier, with significant sex differences.

Advertisement
Quiz on Stress
Quiz on Stress
Introduction Stress has become one of the major health concerns in the modern world, but it is still difficult to define. Stress is a normal physical response when faced with a challenge, and in small doses, stress can ...
The research confirmed that acute stress and so-called chronic mild unpredictable stress induce distinct behavioural and biochemical profiles, highlighting the importance of differentiating stress types and considering biological variables, such as sex, in neuroscience research.

“Our study shows how important it is to understand the differences between types of stress to better grasp the causes of mental disorders like anxiety and depression, and to find more effective ways to prevent and treat these issues,” explains Ana Paula Silva.

Reference:
  1. Distinct behavioural and neurovascular signatures induced by acute and chronic stress in rats - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166432825002931?via%3Dihub)

Source-Eurekalert

Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional