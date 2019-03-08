Common set of genes may be responsible for psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (MDD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Genes Underscore 5 Psychiatric Disorders

‘Doctors have discovered that a common set of genes in the brain are the underlying cause of five psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (MDD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).’

Read More..

Show Full Article

A group of doctors at the University of Queensland and Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam studied the molecular genetics of 400,000 individuals to probe the common set of genes behind five psychiatric disorders.