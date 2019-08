Genes Underscore 5 Psychiatric Disorders

Details of the Study

Results of the Study

Implications for the Future

According to UQ psychiatrist Professor Christel Middeldorp, they had observed many members of the same family present with different psychiatric disorders, so there was a hunch that a common set of genes were expressed. The need to identify shared biological and molecular pathways of these disorders are crucial to find new treatments and therapies.The group used genome-wide data of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder major depressive disorder (MDD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) . They had a total of 159219 cases with 262481 controls. They used gene set analysis (GSA), which is also known as pathway analysis.In this method, genes are clustered into gene sets based on shared biological or functional properties like molecular interactions, regulation, molecular products or phenotype associations.The GSA included 7372 gene sets and 53 tissue-type specific gene-expression profiles to identify and understand the common set of genes underlying the disease mechanism of these five disorders.The team identified a total of 19 gene sets associated with these five disorders of which they excluded five, which were mostly associated with schizophrenia Clearly, the study indicated thatThe shared biological pathways of these genes in the brain affect different functions in the brain including synaptic firing and communication.The results of this study are significant asKnowing the biological mechanisms and pathways of these diseases can lead to precise treatments and make way for personalized medicine in psychiatric healthcare.Source: Medindia