Historic Pig-to-Human Lung Transplant Achieved!

Genetically engineered pig lungs were successfully transplanted into a human, showing temporary viability without hyperacute rejection.

Transplanting Pig’s Lung To Humans?

Graft Dysfunction Started After 24 Hours

Antibody-Related Rejection After Three Days Of Surgery

Transplantation success is highest with autografts (self-transplants). Human-to-human transplants show lower success rates, and xenografts (transplants from other species) often trigger strong rejection reactions, making them largely experimental ().Genetically engineered pig lungs have not been previously transplanted into humans, leaving key questions unanswered regarding the human immune response in the context of a xenotransplanted lung and the possibility of hyperacute rejection.A case of pig-to-human lung xenotransplantation, in which a lung from awas transplanted into afollowing a brain hemorrhage.Surprisingly, the lung xenograft maintained viability and functionality during the 216-hour monitoring period, without any signs of hyperacute rejection or infection!Severe edema resembling primary graft dysfunction was observed at 24 hours after transplantation, potentially due tois tissue damage that occurs when blood supply returns to tissue after a period of ischemia (lack of oxygen). The sudden restoration of blood flow can cause inflammation and oxidative stress, sometimes worsening tissue injury rather than healing it.Antibody-related rejection caused damage to the transplanted organ on days 3 and 6 after surgery, with some recovery by day 9. Patients received a mix of immunosuppressing drugs, which were adjusted after surgery based on their immune system response.Although this study demonstrates the feasibility of pig-to-human lung xenotransplantation, substantial challenges relating to organ rejection and infection remain, and further preclinical studies are necessary before clinical translation of this procedure.Source-Guangzhou Medical University