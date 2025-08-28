About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Historic Pig-to-Human Lung Transplant Achieved!

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Aug 28 2025 3:44 PM

Genetically engineered pig lungs were successfully transplanted into a human, showing temporary viability without hyperacute rejection.

Historic Pig-to-Human Lung Transplant Achieved!
Transplantation success is highest with autografts (self-transplants). Human-to-human transplants show lower success rates, and xenografts (transplants from other species) often trigger strong rejection reactions, making them largely experimental (1 Trusted Source
Pig-to-human lung xenotransplantation into a brain-dead recipient

Go to source).

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation
Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation
See how much you know about organ donation and transplantation by taking this ...
Advertisement

Transplanting Pig’s Lung To Humans?

Genetically engineered pig lungs have not been previously transplanted into humans, leaving key questions unanswered regarding the human immune response in the context of a xenotransplanted lung and the possibility of hyperacute rejection.

A case of pig-to-human lung xenotransplantation, in which a lung from a six-gene-edited pig was transplanted into a 39-year-old brain-dead male human recipient following a brain hemorrhage.

Surprisingly, the lung xenograft maintained viability and functionality during the 216-hour monitoring period, without any signs of hyperacute rejection or infection!


Advertisement
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Introduction Lung transplantation is a surgical procedure for terminal disease of the lungs. The procedure involves removal of a diseased lung and transplanting it with a healthy lung from a human donor. It usually involves removal and ...

Graft Dysfunction Started After 24 Hours

Severe edema resembling primary graft dysfunction was observed at 24 hours after transplantation, potentially due to ischemia-reperfusion injury. Ischemia-reperfusion injury is tissue damage that occurs when blood supply returns to tissue after a period of ischemia (lack of oxygen). The sudden restoration of blood flow can cause inflammation and oxidative stress, sometimes worsening tissue injury rather than healing it.


Advertisement
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Blood group incompatibility adds on as a barrier to organ transplantation. Organ transplantation can be now done easily by utilizing universal blood-types organs.

Antibody-Related Rejection After Three Days Of Surgery

Antibody-related rejection caused damage to the transplanted organ on days 3 and 6 after surgery, with some recovery by day 9. Patients received a mix of immunosuppressing drugs, which were adjusted after surgery based on their immune system response.

Although this study demonstrates the feasibility of pig-to-human lung xenotransplantation, substantial challenges relating to organ rejection and infection remain, and further preclinical studies are necessary before clinical translation of this procedure.

Reference:
  1. Pig-to-human lung xenotransplantation into a brain-dead recipient - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40855190/)

Source-Guangzhou Medical University
First Kidney Transplant in Tanzania By Indian Doctors
First Kidney Transplant in Tanzania By Indian Doctors
The first-ever live organ transplant in Tanzania took place at the Muhimbili National Hospital.

Recommended Readings
Latest Organ Donation News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional