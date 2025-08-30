How The Common Cold Virus Helps Combat COVID Infection

Rhinovirus, a common cold virus in kids may resist SARS-CoV-2 infection, reducing COVID risk. This event is called heterologous viral interference.
A common cold infection (rhinovirus) in kids can protect them from a COVID-19 infection by stimulating body’s immune response, specifically through interferons. This episode may help to elucidate why children, although they frequently catch colds or other respiratory infections, had fewer COVID cases. This data is based on a new study led by researchers at National Jewish Health and published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Common Cold Is Associated With Protection From SARS-CoV-2 Infections
Go to source). A study investigated the data from the nationwide Human Epidemiology and Response to SARS-CoV-2 (HEROS) study, which followed more than 4,100 people in 1,394 households.
‘Did You Know?Researchers found that people, particularly children who had a recent rhinovirus infection, were significantly less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the following weeks. This effect is thought to be linked to the body’s antiviral defenses. Rhinoviruses trigger a strong interferon response in the airways, which can temporarily prime the immune system to fight off other viruses.
The “one virus blocks another” occurrence seen in #respiratory_viruses, especially in #children’s_immune_system. Kids often catch #colds but had fewer #COVID cases than adults. #kidsimmunity #commoncold #respiratoryinfections #covid-19 #medindia’
The “one virus blocks another” occurrence seen in #respiratory_viruses, especially in #children’s_immune_system. Kids often catch #colds but had fewer #COVID cases than adults. #kidsimmunity #commoncold #respiratoryinfections #covid-19 #medindia’
“Our findings suggest that the immune boost from a recent cold may give the body an early advantage in fighting SARS-CoV-2 before it has a chance to take hold,” said senior author of the study Max Seibold, PhD, a researcher and Director of the Regenerative Medicine and Genome Editing Program (REGEN) at National Jewish Health. “This may help explain why children, who tend to get more colds than adults, generally experience fewer and less severe COVID cases.”
Short Time Protective Barrier By Cold Virus Over Other VirusesUsing thousands of self-collected nasal swabs, the team tested for both SARS-CoV-2 and other common respiratory viruses, including rhinovirus, in participants of all ages. They also analyzed airway gene expression to see how recent viral infections influenced the body’s antiviral defenses. Children were found to have higher baseline expression of interferon-related genes — proteins that act as the immune system’s first line of defense against viruses — compared to adults.
While this phenomenon, known as heterologous viral interference, has been observed with other respiratory viruses, this is the first prospective study to show it may also occur with SARS-CoV-2.
“This doesn’t mean people should intentionally try to catch a cold,” said Camille Moore, PhD and lead author of the study at National Jewish Health. “But understanding how one virus can affect the body’s response to another could help us develop new prevention strategies, especially for vulnerable populations.”
Advertisement
Reference:
- The Common Cold Is Associated With Protection From SARS-CoV-2 Infections - (https://academic.oup.com/jid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/infdis/jiaf374/8230147)
Source-Eurekalert