How The Common Cold Virus Helps Combat COVID Infection

Rhinovirus, a common cold virus in kids may resist SARS-CoV-2 infection, reducing COVID risk. This event is called heterologous viral interference.

The Common Cold Is Associated With Protection From SARS-CoV-2 Infections

