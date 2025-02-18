Biological Clocks: Late-Night Eating Increases Obesity Risk in Adolescents

A new study links teens' circadian rhythms with late-night eating, increasing obesity risk, and highlights the biological clock's role in caloric intake.



‘Our body's biological clock influences eating habits and late-night calorie intake can increase the risk of #obesity in #adolescents. #healthyeating #medindia’

Advertisement

Biological clock andLate-Night Eating

Advertisement

Study on Teen Eating Habits

Advertisement

Why We Eat More at Night