The Surprising Impact of Common Medications on Kidney Cancer Survival

Concomitant use of proton pump inhibitors and antibiotics worsens survival, while renin-angiotensin system inhibitors and beta-blockers improve outcomes in renal cell carcinoma patients.
Researchers have found that certain concomitant medications are associated with better or worse survival outcomes in patients with locally advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) undergoing treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) and/or tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Impact of Concomitant Medications on the Overall Survival of Patients Treated with Systemic Therapy for Advanced or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
The global pharmaceutical market was worth $1.23 trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach $1.7 trillion in 2025, with developing a new drug costing as much as $2.6 billion! #medindia #pharmaindustry #drug’
The global pharmaceutical market was worth $1.23 trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach $1.7 trillion in 2025, with developing a new drug costing as much as $2.6 billion! #medindia #pharmaindustry #drug’
Advertisement
Commonly Used Medications in the Study PopulationShahrokh F. Shariat, M.D., Ph.D., from Medical University Vienna in Austria, and his team conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 5 prospective and 17 retrospective studies, involving 16,072 patients. The study examined medications frequently used by patients for various conditions, including proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), antibiotics, statins, renin-angiotensin system inhibitors (RASi), and beta-blockers.
Advertisement
Impact of PPIs, Antibiotics, and RASi on ICI Treatment OutcomesIn patients treated with ICIs, the use of proton pump inhibitors was linked to a 1.2-fold higher risk of all-cause mortality, according to a report in Clinical Genitourinary Cancer. Antibiotic use in the ICI group was associated with a 2.1-fold increased risk of death. On the other hand, taking renin-angiotensin system inhibitors was tied to a 36% reduced risk of death, though the investigators noted that this could be influenced by earlier use of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors.
Advertisement
Reduced Oncologic Efficacy of ICIs with Antibiotics and PPIsDr. Shariat’s team noted that "concomitant use of antibiotics or PPIs with ICI can reduce its oncologic efficacy in RCC." Previous studies have shown that antibiotics and PPIs are associated with worse survival outcomes in patients with lung cancer, melanoma, or urothelial carcinoma treated with ICIs. Both medications have been linked to disruptions in beneficial gut microbiota. However, it remains unclear whether PPIs were used to manage side effects from steroids or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs used for cancer pain.
Potential Antitumor Effects of Beta-Blockers in TKI TreatmentIn patients treated with TKIs, the concomitant use of statins, RASi, or beta-blockers was linked to improved overall survival by 19%, 37%, and 31%, respectively, according to the investigators. Dr. Shariat and his team explained that beta-blockers are thought to have antitumor effects by reducing VEGF expression, which in turn inhibits angiogenesis.
Most of the studies included were retrospective, which means there could be potential selection bias. Additionally, the investigators were unaware of the disease stage or treatment line at which TKIs or ICIs were used, as well as the specific drugs and their doses.
Dr. Shariat’s team concluded, "At the start of systemic therapy, baseline co-medications should be assessed, and clinicians should be mindful of their potential beneficial or harmful effects."
Reference:
- The Impact of Concomitant Medications on the Overall Survival of Patients Treated with Systemic Therapy for Advanced or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis - (https://www.clinical-genitourinary-cancer.com/article/S1558-7673(24)00207-6/fulltext)
Source-Eurekalert