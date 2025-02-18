About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

The Surprising Impact of Common Medications on Kidney Cancer Survival

by Naina Bhargava on Feb 18 2025 12:32 PM

Concomitant use of proton pump inhibitors and antibiotics worsens survival, while renin-angiotensin system inhibitors and beta-blockers improve outcomes in renal cell carcinoma patients.

The Surprising Impact of Common Medications on Kidney Cancer Survival
Researchers have found that certain concomitant medications are associated with better or worse survival outcomes in patients with locally advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) undergoing treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) and/or tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) (1 Trusted Source
The Impact of Concomitant Medications on the Overall Survival of Patients Treated with Systemic Therapy for Advanced or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

Go to source).

Use Of PPI Drugs Increases The Risk Of Death: Study
Use Of PPI Drugs Increases The Risk Of Death: Study
Researchers say that it may be time to restrict the widely available use of proton pump inhibitors, as it increases the risk of death in patients.
Advertisement

Commonly Used Medications in the Study Population

Shahrokh F. Shariat, M.D., Ph.D., from Medical University Vienna in Austria, and his team conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 5 prospective and 17 retrospective studies, involving 16,072 patients. The study examined medications frequently used by patients for various conditions, including proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), antibiotics, statins, renin-angiotensin system inhibitors (RASi), and beta-blockers.


Advertisement
Long-Term Proton Pump Inhibitors Use Accelerates Aging of Blood Vessels
Long-Term Proton Pump Inhibitors Use Accelerates Aging of Blood Vessels
PPIs were the third-most taken type of drug in the U.S and are believed to account for $13 billion in annual global sales.

Impact of PPIs, Antibiotics, and RASi on ICI Treatment Outcomes

In patients treated with ICIs, the use of proton pump inhibitors was linked to a 1.2-fold higher risk of all-cause mortality, according to a report in Clinical Genitourinary Cancer. Antibiotic use in the ICI group was associated with a 2.1-fold increased risk of death. On the other hand, taking renin-angiotensin system inhibitors was tied to a 36% reduced risk of death, though the investigators noted that this could be influenced by earlier use of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors.


Advertisement
Antibiotic Side Effects: Nearly 70,000 Kids Visit Emergency Room Every Year
Antibiotic Side Effects: Nearly 70,000 Kids Visit Emergency Room Every Year
Antibiotic side effects have lead 70,000 children to the emergency room every year from 2011 to 2015 in the U.S.

Reduced Oncologic Efficacy of ICIs with Antibiotics and PPIs

Dr. Shariat’s team noted that "concomitant use of antibiotics or PPIs with ICI can reduce its oncologic efficacy in RCC." Previous studies have shown that antibiotics and PPIs are associated with worse survival outcomes in patients with lung cancer, melanoma, or urothelial carcinoma treated with ICIs. Both medications have been linked to disruptions in beneficial gut microbiota. However, it remains unclear whether PPIs were used to manage side effects from steroids or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs used for cancer pain.


Statins can Cause Diabetes
Statins can Cause Diabetes
Statin therapy used to treat high cholesterol levels and thereby reduce the incidence of heart disease is associated with a slight increased risk for diabetes.

Potential Antitumor Effects of Beta-Blockers in TKI Treatment

In patients treated with TKIs, the concomitant use of statins, RASi, or beta-blockers was linked to improved overall survival by 19%, 37%, and 31%, respectively, according to the investigators. Dr. Shariat and his team explained that beta-blockers are thought to have antitumor effects by reducing VEGF expression, which in turn inhibits angiogenesis.

Most of the studies included were retrospective, which means there could be potential selection bias. Additionally, the investigators were unaware of the disease stage or treatment line at which TKIs or ICIs were used, as well as the specific drugs and their doses.

Dr. Shariat’s team concluded, "At the start of systemic therapy, baseline co-medications should be assessed, and clinicians should be mindful of their potential beneficial or harmful effects."

Reference:
  1. The Impact of Concomitant Medications on the Overall Survival of Patients Treated with Systemic Therapy for Advanced or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis - (https://www.clinical-genitourinary-cancer.com/article/S1558-7673(24)00207-6/fulltext)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional