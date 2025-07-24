Can Insulin Delivered by Nasal Spray Help Treat Alzheimer`s?

Nasal spray insulin can reach memory-related brain regions and is absorbed differently depending on cognitive status.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

First-in-human positron emission tomography study of intranasal insulin in aging and MCI



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A simple nasal spray can deliver insulin directly to memory centers in the brain, opening the door to personalized treatments for Alzheimer’s. #brainhealth #alzheimers #medindia’

A simple nasal spray can deliver insulin directly to memory centers in the brain, opening the door to personalized treatments for Alzheimer’s. #brainhealth #alzheimers #medindia’

Advertisement

Direct Brain Access Confirmed

Advertisement

Variation in Insulin Absorption

Differences by Cognitive Status and Gender

Elevated insulin uptake in critical memory and cognition areas , including the hippocampus, olfactory cortex, amygdala and temporal lobe.

, including the hippocampus, olfactory cortex, amygdala and temporal lobe. Cognitively normal individuals showed higher uptake and distinct timing patterns of insulin delivery compared to those with MCI, who exhibited rapid initial uptake followed by quicker clearance.

of insulin delivery compared to those with MCI, who exhibited rapid initial uptake followed by quicker clearance. In women, insulin uptake correlated strongly with factors linked to healthy cardiovascular function and elevated ptau217 levels (a marker of brain amyloid, the sticky protein that accumulates in the brain in Alzheimer’s disease) were associated with decreased brain absorption across multiple regions.

(a marker of brain amyloid, the sticky protein that accumulates in the brain in Alzheimer’s disease) were associated with decreased brain absorption across multiple regions. Only two participants reported mild headaches post-scan, which resolved within 24 hours, indicating the procedure was well-tolerated.

Next Steps in Drug Delivery Validation

First-in-human positron emission tomography study of intranasal insulin in aging and MCI - (https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/trc2.70123)