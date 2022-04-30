About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

All About Insulin Spray Beyond Diabetes

by Dr Jayashree on April 30, 2022 at 10:21 PM
Font : A-A+

All About Insulin Spray Beyond Diabetes

Intranasal insulin spray increased the walking speed, and blood flows to the brain and decreased blood insulin in type 2 diabetes, while it improved decision making and verbal memory in people with and without type 2 diabetes. These findings are published in the Journal of Neurology.

What Is Inhaled Insulin?

Insulin Hormone
Insulin Hormone
 Insulin is a natural hormone that controls our blood sugar. Learn about types of insulin and devices for delivery including insulin syringes, pens and insulin pumps.
Read More
Advertisement


An estimated 25 percent of people older than 65 have type 2 diabetes, a condition in which the body cannot produce enough insulin to effectively manage blood sugar.

Insulin plays an important role in the brain, and people with prediabetes and diabetes are at increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline.
Smart Insulin Patch may One Day Help Control Diabetes
Smart Insulin Patch may One Day Help Control Diabetes
 Newly developed coin-sized smart insulin patch could one day help monitor blood glucose levels and deliver the required insulin dosage in a smart and convenient manner.
Read More
Advertisement

Delivering insulin to the brain in the form of spray through the nose has shown to improve verbal memory and has emerged as a potential treatment for cognitive decline in the elderly.

Recently, a team of scientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) has assessed the long-term effects of intranasal insulin (INI) on cognition and gait in people with and without type 2 diabetes mellitus.

"Walking speed is an important clinical predictor of well-being in the elderly that correlates with cognitive decline, hospitalizations, disability, and death," said corresponding author Vera Novak, MD, Ph.D., of the Department of Neurology at BIDMC and an associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School.

At baseline, participants with diabetes walked slower and had worse cognition than the participants without diabetes, who served as a clinical reference for a normal aging population.

Inhaled Insulin Fights Against Forgetfulness



Researchers enrolled 223 participants ages 50 to 85-years-old with and without diabetes and assessed their normal and dual-task walking speeds, attention, memory and executive function, and mood using a battery of validated tests.

Half of the participants with diabetes and half without diabetes were treated with insulin, delivered intranasally via an electronic atomizer once daily. The other participants were given an inactive placebo (sterile saline) that was also delivered intranasally.

After 24-weeks of treatment participants with diabetes who received INI had faster-walking speeds during treatment and post-treatment than participants with diabetes who received a placebo.

The INI-treated participants with diabetes also demonstrated increased cerebral blood flow in the frontal lobe, and lower plasma insulin and insulin resistance compared to the placebo group, while the INI-treated participants without diabetes showed improved decision making and verbal memory.

The consistency of the trends in the data carries great implications for potential early intervention using INI to prevent or slow down the progression toward Alzheimer Disease's related dementia.

With the increasing number of younger people having pre-diabetes, this finding on the beneficial effect of INI deserves more attention and definitive confirmation in a larger trial.

The treatment was not associated with any serious or moderate adverse events. Intranasal insulin treatment was safe in participants with type 2 diabetes treated with subcutaneous insulins.



Source: Medindia
New Pill Can Deliver Insulin Orally
New Pill Can Deliver Insulin Orally
 New pill helps deliver insulin orally. The capsule is fitted with a tiny needle, coated with insulin, which is injected into the stomach wall. This could replace the need for injections in the future.
Read More
Advertisement

Insulin Resistance Doubles the Risk of Major Depressive Disorder
Insulin Resistance Doubles the Risk of Major Depressive Disorder
 Insulin-resistant individual has almost double the chance of developing major depressive disorder when compared to those who are not insulin-resistant.
Read More
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
World Immunization Week 2022 —
World Immunization Week 2022 —
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
View all
Recommended Reading
DiabetesDiabetes
Diabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes and ExerciseDiabetes and Exercise
Diabetic DietDiabetic Diet
Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetic Retinopathy
Insulin Delivery DevicesInsulin Delivery Devices
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Noscaphene (Noscapine) Drug - Food Interactions A-Z Drug Brands in India How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Indian Medical Journals Drug Side Effects Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE