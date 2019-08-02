New Pill Can Deliver Insulin Orally

A new pill has been developed that can deliver insulin orally

New insulin pill has been developed by a research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which could replace the need for daily injections by diabetic patients. The capsule contains a tiny needle made of freeze-dried, compressed insulin, which can be injected when the capsule arrives in the stomach.