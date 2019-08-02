Omega-3 fatty acid containing foods or supplements can protect against miscarriages and preterm births during pregnancy, according to a recent study at the Columbia University's College of Dental Medicine and Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons.

Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Prevent Pregnancy Loss?

‘Omega-3 fatty acid supplements and foods such as fish oil given to pregnant women could be a safe way to prevent potential adverse outcomes of pregnancy such as stillbirth, preterm birth and neonatal death.’ Read More..

