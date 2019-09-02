Powerful Immune Molecule Protects Transplanted Organs

HLA-G dimer, a powerful immune molecule, is effective in protecting transplanted organs

Lesser medicines and better outcomes for transplants patients would be possible

The test model developed by the research team could be used as an additional tool for donor-recipient compatibility

Human Leukocyte Antigen G Dimer

In transplant patients, the transplanted organ is seen as a foreign material, and two immune molecules converge together to attack the organ. In a new study, a team of scientists from Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University has reported that a powerful immune molecule, HLA-G dimer has the potential to protect the transplanted organs by curbing the actions of the two other molecules.The human leukocyte antigen G or HLA-G gene mostly remains inactive in the body until it has to play the role of enabling a fetus. Fetuses have genetic materials from both parents and the HLA-G protects them from being targeted by the mother's immune system. The HLA-G dimer is a combination of two HLA-G molecules and is the most powerful HLA-G, says Dr. Anatolij Horuzsko, Immunologist at the Medical College of Georgia and Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University and the corresponding author of the study.