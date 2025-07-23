About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
What If HIV Drugs Beat Another Virus Too?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 23 2025 2:30 PM

HIV antivirals may offer the world’s first prevention strategy against HTLV-1, a neglected but deadly virus affecting millions globally.

What if the drugs we already have could stop another deadly virus in its tracks? Around 10 million people live with HTLV-1, a virus that quietly damages the immune system and has no cure or approved prevention. Common HIV drugs could help control HTLV-1 treatment. They also bring much-needed attention to one of the world's most neglected viruses(1 Trusted Source
Association between HTLV-1 infection and adverse health outcomes: a systematic review and meta-analysis of epidemiological studies

Go to source).

Antiviral Drug Selectively Targets the Most Aggressive Virus
Antiviral Drug Selectively Targets the Most Aggressive Virus
Traditionally, viruses and antiviral drugs are studied by infecting a population of cells with a population of viruses, and they vary individually.
Advertisement

Silent Threat, Loud Impact

HTLV-1 might not get much attention, but it has serious effects. It can cause leukemia, spinal cord inflammation, and lung disease in some people. It hides in the body for years, slowly damaging the immune system. By the time symptoms appear, irreversible harm may already be done. This slow burn makes early prevention not just important, but potentially life-saving.


Advertisement
Fighting Back with Familiar Tools

In a surprising turn, two HIV drugs—Tenofovir and Dolutegravir—can stop HTLV-1 from spreading in mice with human immune cells. These drugs are already used safely by millions, making them strong candidates for quick clinical use. It’s the first time any treatment has successfully suppressed HTLV-1 in a living organism.


A Step Closer to a Cure?

The study showed that HIV drugs can work better when paired with a compound that blocks a protein called MCL-1. This combination destroys the infected cells. This discovery might lead to a future cure. It aims to target and remove HTLV-1-infected cells before they cause disease. More research is needed for Precision RNA therapies to build on this early success.


Hope for Underserved Communities

HTLV-1 is very common in First Nations groups. This includes those in Central Australia, where a unique and more aggressive strain is found. Until now, these communities have had few tools to fight the virus. New hope shines for these underserved groups. This offers a real chance to stop transmission and protect future generations.

Reference:
  1. Association between HTLV-1 infection and adverse health outcomes: a systematic review and meta-analysis of epidemiological studies - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31648940/ )


Source-Walter and Eliza Hall Institute


