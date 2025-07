What If HIV Drugs Beat Another Virus Too?

HIV antivirals may offer the world’s first prevention strategy against HTLV-1, a neglected but deadly virus affecting millions globally.

10 million people live with HTLV-1, but new hope emerges as HIV drugs show power to block its spread—offering a first-ever shot at prevention.

What if the drugs we already have could stop another deadly virus in its tracks? Around, a virus that quietly damages the immune system and has no cure or approved prevention. Common HIV drugs could help control HTLV-1 treatment. They also bring much-needed attention to one of the world's most neglected viruses().HTLV-1 might not get much attention, but it has serious effects. It can cause leukemia , spinal cord inflammation, and lung disease in some people. It hides in the body for years, slowly damaging the immune system. By the time symptoms appear,may already be done. This slow burn makes early prevention not just important, but potentially life-saving.In a surprising turn, two HIV drugs——can stop HTLV-1 from spreading in mice with human immune cells. These drugs are already used safely by millions, making them strong candidates for quick clinical use. It’s thein a living organism.The study showed that HIV drugs can work better when paired with a compound that blocks a protein called. This combination destroys the infected cells. This discovery might lead to a future cure. It aims to target and remove HTLV-1 -infected cells before they cause disease. More research is needed for Precision RNA therapies to build on this early success.HTLV-1 is very common in First Nations groups. This includes those in Central Australia, where a unique and moreis found. Until now, these communities have had few tools to fight the virus. New hope shines for these underserved groups. This offers a real chance to stop transmission and protect future generations.Source-Walter and Eliza Hall Institute