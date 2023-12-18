About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

7 Healthy Flours for Weight Loss

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM
Highlights:
  • Healthy flours made from sorghum, pearl millet, finger millet, almond, gram or besan, buckwheat, and water chestnut are a nutritious choice for a weight-loss diet
  • These flours are low in calories, packed with fiber, and rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants
  • In addition to weight loss benefits, these flours also regulate blood sugar levels, promote heart health, and have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties

7 Healthy Flours for Weight Loss

Flour is the main ingredient of chapatis which are staple food of Indian households almost every day! The most popular types of flour are wheat and rice, but those of us attempting to reduce weight want to look for other healthy alternatives.

While whole grain wheat flour is undoubtedly nutritious due to its fiber, iron, and protein content, let us look into other alternatives that can be diet-friendly and yet offer a wealth of traditional nutrients (1 Trusted Source
Atta (whole wheat flour) with multi-wholegrains: flour characterization, nutritional profiling and evaluation of chapati making quality

Go to source).

Foods High In Fiber
Foods High In Fiber
Choose fiber rich foods daily to increase the fiber content of a meal. You require it for sound digestion and proper functioning of the digestive system.
Advertisement


1. Sorghu:


Sorghum also known as Jowar is a gluten-free flour power-packed with dietary fiber, iron, and antioxidants. It is high in protein, calcium, copper, zinc, phosphorous, potassium, and cell-building vitamin B.

Jowar's nutritional benefits include lowering blood sugar, promoting heart health, and relieving digestive issues. Its low-calorie content makes it a great option for Weight Watchers. It's regarded as one of the healthiest flours for those with diabetes.
Magical Millets for Your Health
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.
Advertisement

2. Pearl Millet:


Pearl Millet or Bajra is a popular gluten-free flour rich in protein, fiber, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus, and it also prevents the body from overeating. Bajra roti is a great food for diabeticsand those trying to lose weight since it helps control blood sugar levels. Bajra lowers cholesterol, improves digestion, and protects against several cancers.

3. Finger Millet:


Finger millet, often known as ragi, is another healthier option that is gluten-free and is rich in amino acids and fiber. It improves the body's ability to lose weight by decreasing appetite. It aids in the prevention of obesity, enhances digestion, gives the body energy, and helps with chronic cardiac conditions.

Ragi is an excellent source of calcium and strengthens the bones. It is beneficial for diabetic patients since it regulates and controls blood sugar levels. It is high in iron, hence recommended for lactating mothers in case of lack of milk production.

4. Almond:


Almond flour is regarded as one of the best flour for weight loss, which is low in carbohydrates and high in proteins. It is also rich in calcium, magnesium, vitamin E, and omega-3 unsaturated fats.

Almond flour, a gluten-free option, has less phytic acid and provides more nutrients. Almond flour is simple to use and has a nutty flavor.

5. Gram:


Eating besan in moderate quantities can contribute to weight loss. This is because besan has a low calorie count and is packed with vital nutrients like zinc, folate, and iron. Furthermore, its abundant fiber and protein content make it effective in managing appetite and supporting a balanced weight.

A normal diet should contain gram or besan since it helps to control blood sugar, strengthens the heart, and has anticancer properties. Gram flour blended with wheat can give great weight loss results in just a few weeks.

6. Buckwheat:


Buckwheat flour, also known as kuttu flour, should be a part of one's meal since it helps with digestion and promotes better skin. It is low in calories, and high in protein, and antioxidants. Its low glycemic index additionally benefits weight loss.

Buckwheat flour has an earthy flavor and is an excellent source of fiber, protein, and micronutrients like manganese, magnesium, copper, iron, and phosphorus. Studies indicate that this grain could lower blood sugar levels in diabetics and enhance heart health biomarkers. It also has prebiotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties (2 Trusted Source
Health Benefits of Buckwheat (Fagopyrum Esculentum), Potential Remedy for Diseases, Rare to Cancer: A Mini Review

Go to source)

7. Water Chestnut:


Water Chestnut or singhara is a powerful antioxidant with antiviral, antibacterial, and anticancer effects. Foods rich in fiber, like water chestnuts, assist in providing a sense of fullness without introducing a significant amount of calories. It supports the health of our stomach and spleen by addressing several problems, including weariness, bad taste, insomnia, and cancerous potential tissues.

To summarize, these healthy flour options have unique nutritional profiles and flavors. By including these flours in diet, one can improve weight management and experience a sense of fullness in addition to receiving a variety of nutrients.

References :
  1. Atta (whole wheat flour) with multi-wholegrains: flour characterization, nutritional profiling and evaluation of chapati making quality - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29051640/)
  2. Health Benefits of Buckwheat (Fagopyrum Esculentum), Potential Remedy for Diseases, Rare to Cancer: A Mini Review - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33357186/)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Grains
Grains
Grains make the foundation of good nutrition. The food guide pyramid shows that you need generous amounts of these foods each day to maintain health and prevent disease. Reasons? Our support group will tell you why!

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!
The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!
Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered healthy, as opposed to all-purpose flour, maida.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat. ...
Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by ...
Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they ...
Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan ...
Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the ...
The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
Weight Loss Program For Men

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under ...
Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins ...

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness

Why Alcohol Poses Greater Risks for Women

Why Alcohol Poses Greater Risks for Women

Discover the gender-specific risks of alcohol for women. From biology to societal factors, this article uncovers why moderation is crucial.
Pre-Wedding Fitness: Say No To Crash Diets for Weight Loss

Pre-Wedding Fitness: Say No To Crash Diets for Weight Loss

Unlock the secrets to a healthy pre-wedding journey! Explore alternatives to crash diets for a radiant and resilient 'I Do' moment.
Nurturing Bone Health With Yoga and Diet

Nurturing Bone Health With Yoga and Diet

With the synergy of yoga and diet it is possible to maintain optimal bone health. Here's your guide to a resilient skeletal system awaits.
Are Second-Born Kids More Rebellious?

Are Second-Born Kids More Rebellious?

Second-born children, compared to their older siblings, are much more likely to end up in prison, get suspended in school, and enter juvenile delinquency.
Top 5 Metabolism-Boosting Spices for Health and Weight Management

Top 5 Metabolism-Boosting Spices for Health and Weight Management

Spices like cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and mustard seeds help to boost metabolism, control appetite, and enhance overall well-being.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

7 Healthy Flours for Weight Loss Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests