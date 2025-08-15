How Cats’ Dementia Offers Insights for Human Alzheimer’s Disease

The behavioral changes in cats with dementia closely resemble symptoms seen in humans with Alzheimer’s disease, making them a perfect model for future brain research.
Dementia in cats shows neurological changes similar to the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in humans. This paradigm makes the data ideal for investigating the disease conditions, said by the study from the Universities of Edinburgh and California, UK Dementia Research Institute and Scottish Brain Sciences, and the study was published in the journal European Journal of Neuroscience. () The connections between brain cells called synapses, that allow the flow of messages crucial for healthy brain function. Loss of these neural links leads to impaired memory and cognitive decline in human Alzheimer’s.
‘#Cats naturally develop #dementia, making them better models than genetically modified rodents for analyzing disease mechanisms in human Alzheimer’s. #FelineDementia #Neurocience #PetHealth #Alzheimer’s ’A detailed microscopic study revealed a buildup of the toxic protein (amyloid-beta) in brain synapses of cats with dementia. Amyloid-beta plaques in brain cells are considered as the key feature of human Alzheimer’s disease. These discoveries help depict how amyloid-beta may impart to brain dysfunction and memory loss in cats.
Dementia-affected cats show symptoms such as increased vocalization, confusion, and disrupted sleep. These cues are alike those seen in human Alzheimer’s.
The research team also found evidence that astrocytes and microglia – types of support cells in the brain – engulfed or ‘ate’ the affected synapses. This process, called synaptic pruning, is important during brain development but can contribute to synapse loss in dementia.
Cats Serve as Better Models than Rodents for Dementia ResearchScientists studying Alzheimer’s disease in the past have relied heavily on genetically modified rodent models. Rodents do not naturally develop dementia, and studying cats with dementia has the potential to advance knowledge and help develop future treatments for both cats and people, experts say.
Dr. Robert McGeachan, study lead from the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, said: “Dementia is a devastating disease - whether it affects humans, cats, or dogs. Our findings highlight the striking similarities between feline dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in people. This opens the door to exploring whether promising new treatments for human Alzheimer’s disease could also help our ageing pets. Because cats naturally develop these brain changes, they may also offer a more accurate model of the disease than traditional laboratory animals, ultimately benefiting both species and their caregivers.”
Advertisement
Reference:
- Amyloid-Beta Pathology Increases Synaptic Engulfment by Glia in Feline Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome: A Naturally Occurring Model of Alzheimer's Disease - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ejn.70180)