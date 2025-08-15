How Cats’ Dementia Offers Insights for Human Alzheimer’s Disease

The behavioral changes in cats with dementia closely resemble symptoms seen in humans with Alzheimer’s disease, making them a perfect model for future brain research.



‘#Cats naturally develop #dementia, making them better models than genetically modified rodents for analyzing disease mechanisms in human Alzheimer’s. #FelineDementia #Neurocience #PetHealth #Alzheimer’s ’

Cats Serve as Better Models than Rodents for Dementia Research

Advertisement

Amyloid-Beta Pathology Increases Synaptic Engulfment by Glia in Feline Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome: A Naturally Occurring Model of Alzheimer's Disease - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ejn.70180)

This paradigm makes the data ideal for investigating the disease conditions, said by the study from the Universities of Edinburgh and California, UK Dementia Research Institute and Scottish Brain Sciences, and the study was published in the journal( )A detailed microscopic study revealed a buildup of the toxic protein (amyloid-beta) in brain synapses of cats with dementia.These discoveries help depict how amyloid-beta may impart to brain dysfunction and memory loss in cats.Dementia-affected cats show symptoms such as increased vocalization, confusion, and disrupted sleep. These cues are alike those seen in human Alzheimer’s.The research team also found evidence thatThis process, called synaptic pruning, is important during brain development but can contribute to synapse loss in dementia.Scientists studying Alzheimer’s disease in the past have relied heavily on genetically modified rodent models. Rodents do not naturally develop dementia, andexperts say.Dr. Robert McGeachan, study lead from the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, said: “Dementia is a devastating disease - whether it affects humans, cats, or dogs. Our findings highlight the striking similarities between feline dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in people. This opens the door to exploring whether promising new treatments for human Alzheimer’s disease could also help our ageing pets. Because cats naturally develop these brain changes, they may also offer a more accurate model of the disease than traditional laboratory animals, ultimately benefiting both species and their caregivers.”Professor Danièlle Gunn-Moore, Personal Chair of Feline Medicine at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, said: “Feline dementia is so distressing for the cat and for its person. It is by undertaking studies like this that we will understand how best to treat them. This will be wonderful for the cats, their owners, people with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones. Feline dementia is the perfect natural model for Alzheimer’s, everyone benefits.”Source-Eurekalert