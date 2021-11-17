About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

First Sign of Cardiovascular Disease

by Karishma Abhishek on November 17, 2021 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

First Sign of Cardiovascular Disease

CVD (cardiovascular disease) is the leading adverse health effect among smokers. Among the other CVD signs, death from a heart attack or stroke may be the first CVD event in some of the smokers, as per a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open-access journal of the American Heart Association.

Cigarette smoking is associated with premature death due to cardiovascular disease and other diseases such as lung cancer for decades.

Advertisement


Above 480,000 U.S. adults die every year from cigarette smoking as per the American Heart Association's Heart and Stroke Statistical Update 2021. Although the ill effects of smoking are evident, still more than 34 million US adults smoke cigarettes.

"There is often more awareness and concern about cancer as a result of smoking than heart disease, so we wanted to better define the risks of smoking related to different types of cardiovascular disease and, most importantly, to cardiovascular death," says lead study author Sadiya S. Kahn, M.D., M.Sc., an assistant professor of medicine in the division of cardiology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.
Advertisement

The study team combined data from nine long-term cohort studies in the U.S. to evaluate multiple lifestyle factors as well as cardiovascular and other health outcomes.

The initial data included those from 106,165 adults (50.4% women; 16.2% Black adults; 50.1% cigarette smokers) between the ages of 20 and 79 years with no history of cardiovascular diseases in the past.

Later the participants were categorized based on smoking status, age, and sex with a follow-up time of 10 to 25 years.

Smoking and CVD

It was found that middle-aged men and women who smoked, had a 79% (1.5 times) and twice as the risk of having a fatal CVD event as their first sign respectively when compared to those who did not smoke.

In addition, the long-term rates of CVD risk for middle-aged women and men were nearly 10% higher among smokers. Thus, smoking was associated with the development of cardiovascular disease at an earlier age, by 5 years and ~4 years in middle-aged men and women respectively.

The risk for CVD increased even more significantly in young men and women among the age group 20 to 39 years of age.

"Our findings note that preventing a heart attack, stroke or heart failure is vital, yet preventing unexpected sudden death as the first manifestation of cardiovascular disease is clearly a priority. People who smoke may not realize the harm cigarettes are causing their body until it's too late," says Khan.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< High-tech Sound Wave Surgery for Common Parkinson’s Symptoms...
Smartphone Technology for Dementia >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Wisdom Teeth
Wisdom Teeth
World COPD Day 2021 -
World COPD Day 2021 - "Healthy Lungs - Never More Important"
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Atherosclerosis 

Recommended Reading
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the ......
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due .....
Quiz on Heart Attack
Quiz on Heart Attack
The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do ......
How to Deal with a Stroke
How to Deal with a Stroke
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It ......
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow, leading to restricted b...
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladd...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close