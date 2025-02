New Anti-Diabetic Drug Sotagliflozin Reduces Heart Disease and Stroke Risks

Sotagliflozin, an FDA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes and kidney disease, significantly lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes, offering unique cardiovascular benefits.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for all genders and most racial groups, with one person dying every 33 seconds from cardiovascular disease. #medindia #heart #cardiovascular’

How Sotagliflozin Differs from Other SGLT2 Inhibitors

Targeting SGLT1 and SGLT2 Receptors to Reduce Risk

23% Reduction in Cardiovascular Risks with Sotagliflozin

a newly FDA-approved medication for treating type 2 diabetes and kidney disease with added cardiovascular risks, has been shown to greatlyin these patients, based on findings from an international clinical trial led by a Mount Sinai researcher ().Sotagliflozin is a sodium-glucose cotransporter (SGLT) inhibitor. It blocks the function of two proteins, known as SGLT1 and SGLT2, which move glucose and sodium across cell membranes and help control blood sugar levels. Other SGLT2 inhibitors do not as significantly block SGLT1.The study, published inis the first to show that anhas these uniqueThe results mean that sotagliflozin could become more widely used to reduce the risk of deadly cardiovascular events globally.“These results demonstrate a new mechanism of action—combined blockade with sotagliflozin of the SGLT1 receptors (found in the kidney, gut, heart, and brain) and SGLT2 receptors (found in the kidney)—to reduce heart attack and stroke risk ,” says study chair Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, Director of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “The benefits seen here are distinct from those seen with the other very popular SGLT2 inhibitors in widespread clinical use for diabetes, heart failure, and kidney disease.”The randomized, multicenter trial, known as SCORED, analyzed the ability of sotagliflozin to reduce the risks of life-threatening cardiovascular outcomes. Researchers enrolled