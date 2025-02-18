New Anti-Diabetic Drug Sotagliflozin Reduces Heart Disease and Stroke Risks

Sotagliflozin, an FDA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes and kidney disease, significantly lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes, offering unique cardiovascular benefits.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for all genders and most racial groups, with one person dying every 33 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

How Sotagliflozin Differs from Other SGLT2 Inhibitors

Targeting SGLT1 and SGLT2 Receptors to Reduce Risk

23% Reduction in Cardiovascular Risks with Sotagliflozin

with chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, and additional cardiovascular risk factors; randomly assigned them to sotagliflozin or placebo; and followed them for an average of 16 months. Patients in the sotagliflozin group had a 23 percent reduction in the rate of heart attacks, strokes, and deaths from such cardiovascular causes compared with the placebo group.



“Physicians now have a new option to reduce global cardiovascular risk such as heart failure, progression of kidney disease, heart attack, and stroke in patients with either heart failure or type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and other cardiovascular risk factors,” adds Dr. Bhatt. “This drug was approved to reduce the risk of deaths from cardiovascular causes, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent heart failure visits for patients with either heart failure or type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and other cardiovascular risk factors. These important, new data show that it additionally reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and we could see more widespread use as a result.”



Reference: Effect of sotagliflozin on major adverse cardiovascular events: a prespecified secondary analysis of the SCORED randomised trial - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(24)00362-0/abstract)

