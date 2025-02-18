About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Anti-Diabetic Drug Sotagliflozin Reduces Heart Disease and Stroke Risks

by Naina Bhargava on Feb 18 2025 11:53 AM

Sotagliflozin, an FDA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes and kidney disease, significantly lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes, offering unique cardiovascular benefits.

Sotagliflozin, a newly FDA-approved medication for treating type 2 diabetes and kidney disease with added cardiovascular risks, has been shown to greatly lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes in these patients, based on findings from an international clinical trial led by a Mount Sinai researcher (1 Trusted Source
Effect of sotagliflozin on major adverse cardiovascular events: a prespecified secondary analysis of the SCORED randomised trial

Go to source).

SGLT-2 Inhibitors: Newer Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Prevent Heart Failure
SGLT-2 Inhibitors: Newer Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Prevent Heart Failure
A newer type of diabetes drugs SGLT-2 (Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2) inhibitors were found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from heart failure.
How Sotagliflozin Differs from Other SGLT2 Inhibitors

Sotagliflozin is a sodium-glucose cotransporter (SGLT) inhibitor. It blocks the function of two proteins, known as SGLT1 and SGLT2, which move glucose and sodium across cell membranes and help control blood sugar levels. Other SGLT2 inhibitors do not as significantly block SGLT1.

The study, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, is the first to show that an SGLT inhibitor has these unique cardiovascular benefits. The results mean that sotagliflozin could become more widely used to reduce the risk of deadly cardiovascular events globally.


Antidiabetic Medications Lowers Dementia Risk
Antidiabetic Medications Lowers Dementia Risk
A study found lower dementia risks in T2DM patients treated with metformin and SGLT-2 inhibitors, highlighting their cognitive benefits.

Targeting SGLT1 and SGLT2 Receptors to Reduce Risk

“These results demonstrate a new mechanism of action—combined blockade with sotagliflozin of the SGLT1 receptors (found in the kidney, gut, heart, and brain) and SGLT2 receptors (found in the kidney)—to reduce heart attack and stroke risk,” says study chair Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, Director of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “The benefits seen here are distinct from those seen with the other very popular SGLT2 inhibitors in widespread clinical use for diabetes, heart failure, and kidney disease.”


Metformin to Lessen Risk of Heart Ailments in Diabetics
Metformin to Lessen Risk of Heart Ailments in Diabetics
Metformin is an inexpensive treatment often used for Type 2 diabetes to lower blood sugar levels by reducing glucose production in the liver.

23% Reduction in Cardiovascular Risks with Sotagliflozin

The randomized, multicenter trial, known as SCORED, analyzed the ability of sotagliflozin to reduce the risks of life-threatening cardiovascular outcomes. Researchers enrolled with chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, and additional cardiovascular risk factors; randomly assigned them to sotagliflozin or placebo; and followed them for an average of 16 months. Patients in the sotagliflozin group had a 23 percent reduction in the rate of heart attacks, strokes, and deaths from such cardiovascular causes compared with the placebo group.

“Physicians now have a new option to reduce global cardiovascular risk such as heart failure, progression of kidney disease, heart attack, and stroke in patients with either heart failure or type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and other cardiovascular risk factors,” adds Dr. Bhatt. “This drug was approved to reduce the risk of deaths from cardiovascular causes, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent heart failure visits for patients with either heart failure or type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and other cardiovascular risk factors. These important, new data show that it additionally reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and we could see more widespread use as a result.”

Reference:
  1. Effect of sotagliflozin on major adverse cardiovascular events: a prespecified secondary analysis of the SCORED randomised trial - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(24)00362-0/abstract)

Source-Eurekalert
Diabetes Puts Women at Greater Risk of Heart Failure Than Men
Diabetes Puts Women at Greater Risk of Heart Failure Than Men
Diabetes increases the risk of heart failure more in women than men. Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes cause a 47 percent and 9 percent excess risk of heart failure in women, respectively.

