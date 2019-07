Diabetes Puts Women at Greater Risk of Heart Failure Than Men

Study Background

Key Features of the Study

Inclusion Criteria: Studies having data on the sex-specific risk of heart failure associated with diabetes in both males and females

Studies having data on the sex-specific risk of heart failure associated with diabetes in both males and females Exclusion Criteria:

Existing underlying diseases



Data on only one sex



Unaccounted confounders such as age

Sex-specific data on relative risks for heart failure were extracted

Data on diabetic and non-diabetic patients were compared

5,991 articles were initially screened

14 studies had relevant data on sex differences in heart failure and diabetes

Data on Type 1 diabetes and heart failure were available from 2 studies, involving 2 cohorts, including 3,284,123 individuals and 95,129 heart failure events

Data on Type 2 diabetes and heart failure were available from 13 studies, involving 47 cohorts, including 11,925,128 individuals and 249,560 heart failure events

Major Findings of the Study

Associated with a 5.15 times higher risk of heart failure in women

Associated with a 3.47 times higher risk of heart failure in men

Excess relative risk of heart failure for women compared to men - 47 percent

Associated with a 1.95 times higher risk of heart failure in women

Associated with a 1.74 times higher risk of heart failure in men

Excess relative risk of heart failure for women compared to men - 9 percent

Diabetic men had a higher risk of premature death than diabetic women, resulting in a reduced risk of developing heart failure

Diabetic women had a higher risk of heart failure in case of Type 1 diabetes than Type 2 diabetes

Interpretation of the Study Findings

Diabetes leads to a higher risk of CHD in women, which is a major cause of heart failure

Diabetes management exhibits sex differences - women have poorer control of blood glucose levels than men, which increase the chances of heart failure

Suboptimal treatment of diabetes in women can result in diabetic cardiomyopathy, which can lead to heart failure

Prediabetic stage, which precedes full-blown diabetes, is much longer in women (up to 2 years longer), which enhances the risk of heart failure

Other cardiovascular risk factors are higher in diabetic women, which could significantly increase the risk of heart failure

Strengths of the Study

Large sample size (n=12 million)

Inclusion of data from a large number of studies (n=14) and cohorts (n=47)

Exclusion of single-sex studies

Limitations of the Study

Duration of diabetes

Blood glucose levels

Use of antidiabetic drugs

Type of heart failure

Concluding Remarks

The study, published in, examines sex differences in the excess risk of heart failure arising from diabetes.It is well established that diabetes and heart failure are co-morbid conditions that can occur simultaneously. Diabetes not only increases the risk of heart failure, but also increases the chances of death. Interestingly, in Type 2 diabetic patients, heart failure is the second most common initial symptom of cardiovascular disease (CVD). This is even more common than stroke or heart attack. Importantly, the incidence of heart failure is expected to rise in the coming years, thereby necessitating early preventive measures.Current scientific evidence suggests that substantial sex differences exist with respect to various types of CVD and diabetes. Studies indicate that diabetes appreciably elevates the risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) and stroke, as well as other unrelated conditions such as cancer and dementia, in women compared to men.This was a systematic review and meta-analysis that included observational cohort studies extracted from the PubMed database. The key features of the study are highlighted below:The major findings of the study are indicated below:The study findings indicate that diabetic women have an increased risk of heart failure compared to diabetic men. These findings can be explained based on the following facts:The major strengths of the study include the following:The major limitations of the study include the possibility of the existence of unmeasured confounding factors, as well as unavailability of data on the following parameters:The authors conclude:The authors indicate that further in-depth research is needed to elucidate the reason for this excess risk in women, especially in the case of Type 1 diabetes.Source: Medindia