Diabetes Puts Women at Greater Risk of Heart Failure Than Men

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Women with diabetes are at a higher risk of heart failure than men

Type 1 diabetes results in a higher risk than Type 2 diabetes

More research will shed light on why women are at a higher risk Diabetes increases the risk of heart failure more in women than in men, as per new research from the George Institute for Global Health. The study indicates that Type 1 diabetes results in a 47 percent excess risk of heart failure in women compared to men, whereas in the case of Type 2 diabetes, this value is 9 percent. Diabetes increases the risk of heart failure more in women than in men, as per new research from the George Institute for Global Health. The study indicates that Type 1 diabetes results in a 47 percent excess risk of heart failure in women compared to men, whereas in the case of Type 2 diabetes, this value is 9 percent.

Diabetes Puts Women at Greater Risk of Heart Failure Than Men



The study was conducted by Dr. Toshiaki Ohkuma, PhD, who is a Visiting Fellow at the George Institute for Global Health, University of New South Wales, Australia and Dr. Sanne Peters, PhD, who is a Research Fellow in Epidemiology at the George Institute for Global Health, University of Oxford, UK.



‘Women with diabetes have a higher risk of developing heart failure than men. Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes cause a 47 percent and 9 percent excess risk of heart failure in women, respectively.’

Read More.. Show Full Article

Diabetologia, examines sex differences in the excess risk of heart failure arising from diabetes.

Study Background It is well established that diabetes and heart failure are co-morbid conditions that can occur simultaneously.



Current scientific evidence suggests that substantial sex differences exist with respect to various types of CVD and diabetes. Studies indicate that diabetes appreciably elevates the risk of

Key Features of the Study This was a systematic review and meta-analysis that included observational cohort studies extracted from the PubMed database. The key features of the study are highlighted below:

Inclusion Criteria: Studies having data on the sex-specific risk of heart failure associated with diabetes in both males and females

Studies having data on the sex-specific risk of heart failure associated with diabetes in both males and females Exclusion Criteria:

Existing underlying diseases



Data on only one sex



Unaccounted confounders such as age

Sex-specific data on relative risks for heart failure were extracted

Data on diabetic and non-diabetic patients were compared

5,991 articles were initially screened

14 studies had relevant data on sex differences in heart failure and diabetes

Data on Type 1 diabetes and heart failure were available from 2 studies, involving 2 cohorts, including 3,284,123 individuals and 95,129 heart failure events

Data on Type 2 diabetes and heart failure were available from 13 studies, involving 47 cohorts, including 11,925,128 individuals and 249,560 heart failure events Major Findings of the Study The major findings of the study are indicated below:



Type 1 Diabetes:

Associated with a 5.15 times higher risk of heart failure in women

Associated with a 3.47 times higher risk of heart failure in men

Excess relative risk of heart failure for women compared to men - 47 percent Type 2 Diabetes:

Associated with a 1.95 times higher risk of heart failure in women

Associated with a 1.74 times higher risk of heart failure in men

Excess relative risk of heart failure for women compared to men - 9 percent Other Findings:

Diabetic men had a higher risk of premature death than diabetic women, resulting in a reduced risk of developing heart failure

Diabetic women had a higher risk of heart failure in case of Type 1 diabetes than Type 2 diabetes Interpretation of the Study Findings The study findings indicate that diabetic women have an increased risk of heart failure compared to diabetic men. These findings can be explained based on the following facts:

Diabetes leads to a higher risk of CHD in women, which is a major cause of heart failure

Diabetes management exhibits sex differences - women have poorer control of blood glucose levels than men, which increase the chances of heart failure

Suboptimal treatment of diabetes in women can result in diabetic cardiomyopathy, which can lead to heart failure

Prediabetic stage, which precedes full-blown diabetes, is much longer in women (up to 2 years longer), which enhances the risk of heart failure

Other cardiovascular risk factors are higher in diabetic women, which could significantly increase the risk of heart failure Strengths of the Study The major strengths of the study include the following:

Large sample size (n=12 million)

Inclusion of data from a large number of studies (n=14) and cohorts (n=47)

Exclusion of single-sex studies Limitations of the Study The major limitations of the study include the possibility of the existence of unmeasured confounding factors, as well as unavailability of data on the following parameters:

Duration of diabetes

Blood glucose levels

Use of antidiabetic drugs

Type of heart failure Concluding Remarks The authors conclude: "The excess risk of heart failure following a diagnosis of diabetes is high in both sexes, but significantly greater in women than men, highlighting the importance of intensive prevention and treatment of diabetes for women as well as men."



The authors indicate that further in-depth research is needed to elucidate the reason for this excess risk in women, especially in the case of Type 1 diabetes.



Reference : Diabetes as a risk factor for heart failure in women and men: a systematic review and meta-analysis of 47 cohorts including 12 million individuals - (https://doi.org/10.1007/s00125-019-4926-x)



Source: Medindia The study, published in, examines sex differences in the excess risk of heart failure arising from diabetes.It is well established that diabetes and heart failure are co-morbid conditions that can occur simultaneously. Diabetes not only increases the risk of heart failure, but also increases the chances of death. Interestingly, in Type 2 diabetic patients, heart failure is the second most common initial symptom of cardiovascular disease (CVD). This is even more common than stroke or heart attack. Importantly, the incidence of heart failure is expected to rise in the coming years, thereby necessitating early preventive measures.Current scientific evidence suggests that substantial sex differences exist with respect to various types of CVD and diabetes. Studies indicate that diabetes appreciably elevates the risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) and stroke, as well as other unrelated conditions such as cancer and dementia, in women compared to men.This was a systematic review and meta-analysis that included observational cohort studies extracted from the PubMed database. The key features of the study are highlighted below:The major findings of the study are indicated below:The study findings indicate that diabetic women have an increased risk of heart failure compared to diabetic men. These findings can be explained based on the following facts:The major strengths of the study include the following:The major limitations of the study include the possibility of the existence of unmeasured confounding factors, as well as unavailability of data on the following parameters:The authors conclude:The authors indicate that further in-depth research is needed to elucidate the reason for this excess risk in women, especially in the case of Type 1 diabetes.Source: Medindia The study was conducted by Dr. Toshiaki Ohkuma, PhD, who is a Visiting Fellow at the George Institute for Global Health, University of New South Wales, Australia and Dr. Sanne Peters, PhD, who is a Research Fellow in Epidemiology at the George Institute for Global Health, University of Oxford, UK.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: