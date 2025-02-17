Dialysis Patients Face High Risks After Emergency Abdominal Surgery

Dialysis patients undergoing emergency abdominal surgery face increased risks of bleeding, heart attacks, strokes, and mortality due to pre-existing conditions and surgery types.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Major Perioperative Bleeding in Patients on Dialysis Undergoing Nonelective Abdominal Surgeries



Go to source Trusted Source

Emergency Abdominal Surgery in Dialysis patients



‘Dialysis patients undergoing emergency abdominal surgery are at higher risk of getting #stroke and heart problems. #dialysis #bleeding #medindia ’

Who Is at Higher Risk of Bleeding After Surgery?

Advertisement

Major Perioperative Bleeding in Patients on Dialysis Undergoing Nonelective Abdominal Surgeries - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39733473/)