About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

High-tech Sound Wave Surgery for Common Parkinson’s Symptoms Approved by FDA

by Colleen Fleiss on November 17, 2021 at 10:38 PM
Font : A-A+

High-tech Sound Wave Surgery for Common Parkinson’s Symptoms Approved by FDA

An incision-less form of brain surgery to treat advanced Parkinson's disease has been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

UVA is one of only 37 medical centers in the country with the capacity to offer this minimally invasive treatment, according to the Charlottesville-based Focused Ultrasound Foundation, a longtime supporter of UVA's pioneering research into the many potential applications of the technology.

Advertisement


Prior to the approval, available treatments for the Parkinson's symptoms included drugs, which not all patients respond to, and invasive deep-brain surgeries. Focused ultrasound, in comparison, does not require incisions or cutting into the skull. Instead, the technology focuses sound waves inside the brain to interrupt faulty brain circuits, much like a magnifying glass can focus light to create heat. During the focused ultrasound procedure, doctors use magnetic-resonance imaging to peer inside the brain in real-time before making any permanent changes, helping ensure patients get the best possible outcomes.

"This FDA approval of focused ultrasound pallidotomy allows for more treatment options if medications become ineffective or cause disabling side effects," said UVA Health neurosurgeon Jeff Elias, MD, a pioneer in the field of focused ultrasound who led UVA's testing of the technology for treating Parkinson's. "While this procedure does not provide a cure for Parkinson's disease, there is now a less invasive option for patients suffering with medication-induced dyskinesia or severe motor deficits."
Advertisement

The Power of Focused Ultrasound

It was a decade ago that Elias treated his first clinical trial volunteer with essential tremor, a common movement disorder, using the focused ultrasound technology. Since then, Elias and his neurology collaborator Binit Shah, MD, have been leaders in developing MRI-guided focused ultrasound as a commercially approved procedure. UVA's work, for example, paved the way for the federal Food and Drug Administration to approve the technology to treat essential tremor in 2018, and the agency has now expanded that approval to include other common Parkinson's symptoms, including rigidity and involuntary movements, for appropriate patients.

Neal F. Kassell, MD, chairman of the Focused Ultrasound Foundation, hailed the FDA's decision. "The Foundation has long considered the brain to be a vanguard target for focused ultrasound, and this ruling by the FDA is a huge win for both providers and patients," said Kassell, a former UVA neurosurgeon.

Elias, too, is excited about what the approval could mean for Parkinson's patients. "This ultrasound technology is obviously very popular with patients because it can be performed on an outpatient basis and without any incision," he said. "It is still very early stage for a new procedure, so experience and technological advances will increase the safety and effectiveness."

Next Steps Into the Future of Medicine

Because the approach is newly approved, insurance plans are not likely to cover it immediately. But patients interested in learning more can go online for additional information on UVA Health's cutting-edge focused ultrasound research. Elias' colleagues are investigating the technology's potential to benefit a huge array of conditions, from breast cancer to epilepsy to opening the brain's natural protective barrier to admit treatments never before possible. This ability to briefly penetrate the "blood-brain barrier" could open the door for more effective treatments for conditions such as glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain tumor. A glioblastoma trial, led by neurosurgeon Jason Sheehan, MD, PhD, is now underway at UVA.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< New Group of Antibacterial Molecules Identified

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Wisdom Teeth
Wisdom Teeth
World COPD Day 2021 -
World COPD Day 2021 - "Healthy Lungs - Never More Important"
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays ....
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Quiz on Parkinson’s Disease
Quiz on Parkinson’s Disease
Parkinson's disease is a disease of the central nervous system. Here's an interesting quiz to find ....
Brain Depression - Animation
Brain Depression - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close