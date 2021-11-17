Smartphone Technology for Dementia

People with dementia can now remember their daily tasks through the help of smartphone technology as per a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
The study trained 52 older adults with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia to use a digital voice recorder app or a reminder app for almost four weeks. The participants reported appreciable improvements in performing daily intentions after the intervention.
In addition, they also performed relatively well with tasks and the smartphone apps like reminder app and the digital voice recorder app. Thus, the greater usage of the digital recorder or reminder apps was associated with better memory and greater improvements in activities of daily living.
Source: Medindia