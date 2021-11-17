About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Smartphone Technology for Dementia

by Karishma Abhishek on November 17, 2021 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Smartphone Technology for Dementia

People with dementia can now remember their daily tasks through the help of smartphone technology as per a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The study trained 52 older adults with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia to use a digital voice recorder app or a reminder app for almost four weeks. The participants reported appreciable improvements in performing daily intentions after the intervention.

Advertisement


In addition, they also performed relatively well with tasks and the smartphone apps like reminder app and the digital voice recorder app. Thus, the greater usage of the digital recorder or reminder apps was associated with better memory and greater improvements in activities of daily living.

"There is this pervasive notion that older adults dislike technology, but we found that participants enjoyed learning to use smartphone memory apps and were able to improve their daily prospective memory performance. With the help of smart technology companies, we can make great headway on improving functioning and quality of life for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias," says lead author Michael K. Scullin, Ph.D., of Baylor University.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< First Sign of Cardiovascular Disease
Exercise may Induce Natural Cannabis Production >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Wisdom Teeth
Wisdom Teeth
World COPD Day 2021 -
World COPD Day 2021 - "Healthy Lungs - Never More Important"
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alzheimers Disease Dementia Vascular Dementia 

Recommended Reading
Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is ...
Vascular Dementia
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still ....
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and ......
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are ....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close