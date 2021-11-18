About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Exercise may Induce Natural Cannabis Production

by Karishma Abhishek on November 18, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Body may produce its own 'cannabis' due to exercise, which further reduces chronic inflammation, as per a new study University of Nottingham, published in Gut Microbes.

Exercise is known to be the best remedy to prevent various illnesses. However, its role in reducing inflammation is limited. This study may potentially help formulate treatment of chronic conditions like arthritis, cancer, and heart disease through exercise.

The study team tested 78 people with arthritis. It was found that when these people received exercise intervention, it reduced their pain, along with reduced levels of inflammatory substances (called cytokines).

Moreover, exercise also increased levels of natural cannabis-like substances - Endocannabinoids by altering the gut microbes called SCFAS. In addition, it was observed that at least one-third of the anti-inflammatory effects of the gut microbiome were due to the increase in endocannabinoids.
"Our study clearly shows that exercise increases the body's own cannabis-type substances. Which can have a positive impact on many conditions. As interest in cannabidiol oil and other supplements increases, it is important to know that simple lifestyle interventions like exercise can modulate Endocannabinoids," says Doctor Amrita Vijay, a Research Fellow in the School of Medicine and first author of the paper.

Source: Medindia
