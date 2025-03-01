About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can Stem Cells Unlock the Mystery of Alzheimer's Disease?

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 1 2025 10:21 PM

Pluripotent stem cells offer hope for treating neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's by restoring neurons.

A major breakthrough has been made in understanding the role of the tau protein in Alzheimer’s disease. Using human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), a research team demonstrated that a specific tau protein variant, the 1N4R isoform, plays a key role in mediating the toxic effects of protein clumps in human brain cells. ()
The study, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia was led by Dr. Hans Zempel from the Institute of Human Genetics. Dr. Zempel also serves as a group leader in the Career Advancement Program (CAP) at the Center for Molecular Medicine Cologne (CMMC) of the University of Cologne and University Hospital Cologne.

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
If a person suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, certain proteins accumulate in brain cells, forming clumps that restrict normal cell function or even cause the cell to die. Dr Buchholz and Dr Zempel’s team have used state-of-the-art techniques such as CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing and live-cell imaging in human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to demonstrate that the 1N4R tau isoform is responsible for the pathological effects on the cell.

From Skin to Neurons: Using iPSCs to Model Brain Disease

iPSCs are human stem cells that are generated from other cells. For example, skin cells can be reprogrammed into iPSCs and from there transformed into brain cells (neurons). The researchers tested different forms of the tau protein by expressing them specifically in nerve cells. In this way, the researchers were able to analyse how each protein isoform affects the cell.

According to Dr Sarah Buchholz, first author of the study, “this study represents a significant advance in helping us to understand the mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease. By identifying 1N4R tau as a key protein, we have discovered a potential new target for future treatments.”

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells
Further studies are needed to translate the results of this study into clinical application, in particular to validate the results in adequate animal models and to develop specific therapeutics that will intervene in this process.

Reference:
  1. The tau isoform 1N4R confers vulnerability of MAPT knockout human iPSC-derived neurons to amyloid beta and phosphorylated tau-induced neuronal dysfunction - (https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/15525279)
Source-Eurekalert
Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.
Scientists believe (and are working hard) to use stem cells in the future to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries. But what exactly is a stem cell? How can it be used in curing disorders? See if you get your answers from this ...

