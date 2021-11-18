About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Covid: First Time, Fully Vaccinated People Outnumber Partially Vaccinated in India

by Hannah Joy on November 18, 2021 at 2:49 PM
For the first time in India, fully vaccinated people have outnumbered the partially vaccinated people under the mass vaccination coverage in the country.

The country has in total administered 1,13,68,79,685 vaccines as per 7 a.m. provisional reports, with the administration of 67,82,042 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

It has been achieved through 1,16,73,459 sessions out of which, 75,57,24,081 doses were administered as first dose and 38,11,55,604 doses were administered as second dose.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals which stands at 38,11,55,604, exceed those who have been administered a single dose -- at 37,45,68,477.
"This feat has been made possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Jan-Bhagidari' and 'Whole of Government Approach', people's faith and confidence in the government, and the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign which has seen tremendous response from various parts of the country," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Lauding the collective spirit of the country on this achievement, Mandaviya in a tweet appealed to all eligible citizens to get vaccinated. "We will win the battle against Covid-19 together," he stated.

The Union Health Minister expressed confidence that the country will have vaccinated every Indian by the end of the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

"The nation achieved the distinction of having administered 100 crore doses on October 21 this year. Subsequently, PM Modi gave a clarion call and launched the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign on November 3 to knock every door and reach out to every household and immunize every citizen against Covid-19 in the spirit of Antyodaya," Mandaviya said.

The month long 'Har Ghar Dastak' vaccination campaign aims to ensure that all the adult population is covered with the first dose of Covid vaccine, while those who are due for the second doses are motivated to take the second dose.

Healthcare workers are conducting door-to-door vaccination of eligible people across India with a special focus on districts where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated.



Source: IANS
