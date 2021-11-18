About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Air Pollution can Put You at Risk of Getting Sick from Covid-19

by Hannah Joy on November 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM
Font : A-A+

Air Pollution can Put You at Risk of Getting Sick from Covid-19

Long-term exposure to air pollution can increase your risk of developing Covid-19 infection, reveals a new study.

The study was led by the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, and co-led by the GCAT| Genomes for Life-Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute (IGTP), Badalona.

The study, published in Environment Health Perspectives, provides further evidence on the health benefits of reducing air pollution.

Advertisement


A series of studies suggest that regions with higher pre-pandemic levels of air pollution had a higher incidence of COVID-19 cases and deaths. However, the reasons for this associations are not yet clear; air pollution could favor airborne transmission of the virus, or it could increase an individual's susceptibility to infection or disease.

"The problem is that previous studies were based on reported cases, which had been diagnosed, but missed all the asymptomatic or undiagnosed cases," says Manolis Kogevinas, ISGlobal researcher and first author of the study.
Advertisement

The research team decided to combine the technology developed by Carlota Dobaño's team to measure a series of virus-specific antibodies in a cohort of adults living in Catalonia (the COVICAT cohort), with information on the long-term exposure of such individuals to air pollutants (NO2, PM2.5, black carbon and ozone).

"This is the first study to perform mass screening of SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies in an adult cohort to examine the association between their residential exposure to air pollution before the pandemic, SARS-CoV-2 infection, and disease," says Cathryn Tonne, cosenior author of the study together with Dobaño.

Higher Viral Burden and/or Symptom Severity

The study included 9,605 participants among which there were 481 confirmed cases (5%). In addition, blood samples from over 4,000 participants were taken to determine the presence and quantity of IgM, IgA and IgG antibodies to five viral antigens.

Of these, 18% had virus-specific antibodies, but no association was found between infection and exposure to air pollutants. However, among those who were seropositive (i.e. got infected), an association was found between higher exposure to NO2 and PM2.5 and higher levels of IgG specific for the five viral antigens (an indication of higher viral burden and/or symptom severity).

For the total study population (the 9,605 participants), an association was found between higher exposure to NO2 and PM2.5 and disease (symptoms), particularly for severe cases that ended in the hospital or in intensive care.

The association with PM2.5 was stronger for men over 60 years of age and people living in socioeconomically deprived areas.

Strongest Evidence Globally

"Our study provides the strongest evidence globally on the association of ambient air pollution and COVID-19," says Kogevinas. "These results are in line with the association between air pollution and hospitalization described for other respiratory diseases such as influenza or pneumonia".

Air pollution could also contribute by favoring the development of cardiovascular, respiratory or other chronic conditions, which in turn increase the risk of severe COVID-19.

"The combination of individual genetic risks that we have previously identified in COVICAT individuals and this new data on environmental impact caused by air pollution exposure will contribute to understanding the complex interplay and mechanisms underlying the severity of COVID-19", says Rafael de Cid, from the IGTP.

The authors conclude that the results provide additional support for the public health benefits of reducing air pollution levels, and highlight the influence of environmental factors on infectious diseases.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Covid: First Time, Fully Vaccinated People Outnumber Partial...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Wisdom Teeth
Wisdom Teeth
World COPD Day 2021 -
World COPD Day 2021 - "Healthy Lungs - Never More Important"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pollution Air Pollution Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure 

Recommended Reading
New Report Highlights the Impact of Air Pollution in Children
New Report Highlights the Impact of Air Pollution in Children
A new report highlights the importance of working with local communities to understand social and .....
Air Pollution Reduces Sperm Counts Through Brain Inflammation: Study
Air Pollution Reduces Sperm Counts Through Brain Inflammation: Study
Breathing polluted air can lower fertility. Treatments for various medical conditions caused by air ...
Reduced Air Pollution During Lockdown Linked to Fewer Heart Attacks
Reduced Air Pollution During Lockdown Linked to Fewer Heart Attacks
In the United States during the pandemic shutdown, reduced air pollution was associated with fewer ....
Living Near Oil and Gas Wells Boosts Air Pollution Risk
Living Near Oil and Gas Wells Boosts Air Pollution Risk
A new study has observed increased levels of air pollutants within 2.5 miles of oil and gas wells - ...
Air Pollution
Air Pollution
Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid ...
Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure
Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure
Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant ki...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close