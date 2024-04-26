Heartbreak of Pet Theft Explored!

Anguish experienced by dog owners post-pet theft mirrors the sorrow of losing a cherished family member, similar to a caregiver losing their child, reveals a new study published in the journal Animal-Human Interactions (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The experiences and needs of dog-‘owners’ affected by dog-theft
Go to source). The findings empirically support the notions that the ‘owner’ or guardian roles and relationships equate to familial relationships and, when faced with the theft of their pet, owners feel a similar sense of disenfranchised grief and ambiguous loss.
‘Did You Know? Approximately 38% of households in the United States own at least one dog, making dogs one of the most popular pets. #dog #emotion #dogowners #pettheft ’In the study, some participants felt the loss was more intense than the death of a friend or relative owing to the closeness of the human-animal bond they had with their pet that in some cases, they did not have with some family members.
Tweet it Now
Akaanksha Venkatramanan and Dr Lindsey Roberts suggest sadness/sorrow, despair and hopelessness, and emotional pain and/or numbness, coupled with anxiety consistently reported in the study; the same emotional reactions evident at the death of human loved ones but that the emotions were distinct owing to the difference in how society views the death of people versus our beloved companion animals or ‘pets.’
The psychological distress experienced was often made worse by a lack of understanding of how much an animal companion can mean to someone, and that dog theft laws often only consider dogs as stolen property in the same way as having a material possession such as a bicycle stolen, because of this the Police are limited in the support they can offer too.
Emotional Toll on Dog OwnersThe situation can be made worse by the manner the dog was stolen too – either through physical force or entering someone’s own home or property without consent.
The researchers say that given the evidence of similar grief and coping markers to the loss of loved ones and children, dog owners are susceptible to developing challenges and delays in processing their grief such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Post Grief Disorder, as there is a real risk of having no closure from the event, particularly if the dog is never returned home or found deceased.
Advertisement
Psychological research, the researchers say, should aim to inform best-practice resources providing suitable help managing grief, social disenfranchisement, and other psychological or physiological consequences of this trauma.
Advertisement
“It provides evidence of the intense love of dogs and the parental accountability of guardians. A consequent overlap of emotional distress at the loss of this relationship is also shown, providing empirical evidence to formulate psychological and legal support to this, currently disenfranchised, grief experience.”
In the UK alone, there are 13 million dog owners. Having a pet has been found to improve physiological and psychological well-being – correlating to reduced cardiovascular mortality, depression, and stress levels.
Dogs are a source of comfort to many, particularly for those who without them, would experience significant loneliness.
Lost and FoundThe researchers highlight how having a dog buffered against the negative impact of loneliness experienced during the COVID-19 lockdowns in the UK as dogs give people a reason to leave the house for walks, exercise, and spend time in nature.
Sadly, the upshot of many more people raising dogs in this time resulted in a spike in breeding and a rise in the cost of puppies for sale and theft during the pandemic.
While 3.2 million pets were bought during the lockdown, there were also over 2,000 reports of dogs stolen – a rise in dog theft by 250% pre-Covid.
Dr Roberts, human-animal bond expert and Senior Lecturer at the University of the West of England, (UWE), said, “This research was launched when my friend’s dog, Lola, was stolen from under her nose in her back garden by someone we presume was posing as a delivery driver. The distress rocked everyone, and I felt more had to be done to support those who were having their dogs stolen.”
“We interviewed people who had experienced theft, and we have since developed a questionnaire that aims to highlight the areas people need most support in coping with the theft of their dogs to help alleviate suffering.”
Dr Roberts reports that more research in this area is already underway to support people. She said, “Our next study has been completed to test the first ‘Dog Theft Impact Scale (DTIS)’ and we hope it will be published too so we can launch our questionnaire as a support tool for anyone affected by the devasting effects of dog theft. We will continue to work with Dog Lost and the Pet Loss service offered by the Blue Cross to support those who need help after this crime.”
She adds “We are already working with Dr. Dan Allen at Keele University, who has carried out extensive work exploring how animals are more-than-property and has advocated for pet theft reform (www.pettheftreform.com).”
Collectively, this work and further research could contribute towards a significant policy change in law enforcement protocols to make it consistently supportive of the victims by introducing harsher penal codes for people who steal companion animals to deter criminals and help stamp out the prevalence altogether.
Reference:
- The experiences and needs of dog-‘owners’ affected by dog-theft - (https://www.cabidigitallibrary.org/doi/10.1079/hai.2024.0004)
Source-Eurekalert