Weight Loss Drugs Are Changing What We Eat and How We Buy

A shift in food and beverage consumption patterns is being driven by the rise of GLP-1 medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic, prompting food companies to adjust their marketing strategies.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Characteristics and food consumption for current, previous, and potential consumers of GLP-1 s



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Among adults ages 20 and older, 77.1% of men and 69.4% of women have overweight or obesity. #medindia #obesity #men’

Among adults ages 20 and older, 77.1% of men and 69.4% of women have overweight or obesity. #medindia #obesity #men’

Advertisements

Changing Food Consumption Patterns

Advertisements

Shift in Food Marketing

Advertisements

Understanding GLP-1 Medications

Surge in GLP-1 Use

Rising Obesity Rates and GLP-1 Eligibility

Continued Desire for Certain Foods

Increase in Healthy Choices

Characteristics and food consumption for current, previous, and potential consumers of GLP-1 s - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0950329325000825?via%3Dihub)