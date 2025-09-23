Breaking Barriers With AI: Can We End TB for Good?

Kangra shows how AI-powered TB screening and prevention efforts can accelerate India’s mission to end TB.

Will the drive to find-treat-prevent TB continue till we end TB?



Kangra Leads the Way

Who Are These ASHA Volunteers?

AI and Handheld X-rays Bring Care Closer

From Treatment to Prevention

Reaching the Unreached

The Road Ahead

More AI-enabled portable X-rays and mobile vans

Faster confirmatory tests like Truenat at every block

Continuous public awareness so even symptom-free people agree to be tested

so even symptom-free people agree to be tested Support systems for patients, including nutrition, medicines, and counselling

Will We End TB?

Ending TB is Not a Dream—It’s a Commitment!

And the Time to Sustain that Commitment Is Now!

Tuberculosis (TB) still remains one of India's toughest health challenges. But there's good news: cases have been consistently falling over the last three years, and districts like Kangra are showing how technology, community support, and bold policies can accelerate the progress!

Compared to the national average, Kangra, the most populous district in Himachal Pradesh, is screening three to four times as many people for tuberculosis. This change is being carried by dedicated health workers who comprise ASHA volunteers under India's National Health Mission, village-based health workers providing services and linking the community to the health system.

India's recent 100-day TB drive is changing the rules. People at higher risk are not waiting to get the symptoms but are being screened. Even symptom-free individuals are being tested. This suggests that TB can be detected early, treated quickly, and its spread can be stopped.

TB care involves more than just treating patients; it is also about preventing future outbreaks. Many people have latent tuberculosis (bacteria that cause no symptoms). They do not transmit tuberculosis, although the person may develop the sickness in the future. To limit future tuberculosis cases, India currently provides tuberculosis preventive therapy (TPT) to at-risk groups (those who test positive).

Mobile vans (Ni-Kshay Vahans) with battery-powered X-rays and awareness campaigns are making tuberculosis testing more convenient. However, issues remain—few equipment, long queues, repeated hospital trips, and inadequate resources put both healthcare professionals and communities under strain.

Ending TB will take more than a 100-day push. It requires:
- More AI-enabled portable X-rays and mobile vans
- Faster confirmatory tests like Truenat at every block
- Continuous public awareness so even symptom-free people agree to be tested
- Support systems for patients, including nutrition, medicines, and counselling

TB is not only about treating patients but also about preventing future incidents. There are many individuals with latent TB (the bacteria without symptoms). They do not transmit TB, although they may become ill in the future. India is currently providing TB preventive therapy (TPT) to at-risk populations (those who test positive) and decreasing incidences of this disease in the future.