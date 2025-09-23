About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Breaking Barriers With AI: Can We End TB for Good?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 23 2025 3:22 PM

Kangra shows how AI-powered TB screening and prevention efforts can accelerate India’s mission to end TB.

Tuberculosis (TB) still remains one of India’s toughest health challenges. But there’s good news: cases have been consistently falling over the last three years, and districts like Kangra in Himachal Pradesh are showing how technology, community support, and bold policies can accelerate the progress (1 Trusted Source
Will the drive to find-treat-prevent TB continue till we end TB?

Go to source)!

Kangra Leads the Way

Compared to the national average, Kangra, the most populous district in Himachal Pradesh, is screening three to four times as many people for tuberculosis. It has already declared 81 of its 559 panchayats in villages are TB-free. This change is being carried by dedicated health workers who comprise 1,800 ASHA women volunteers.


Who Are These ASHA Volunteers?

"ASHA volunteer" can refer to either an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) volunteer under India's National Health Mission, a village-based health worker providing services and linking the community to the health system, or a volunteer for Asha for Education, a non-profit organization working to educate underprivileged children.

You can apply to volunteer for a few days, a few weeks, a few months, or even longer. The Asha program offers volunteers a variety of opportunities based on their interests, skill levels, and duration of stay. Many volunteers wonder what type of work they will be doing. In assigning work to volunteers, Asha takes into account cultural and language differences (2 Trusted Source
Volunteer

Go to source).


AI and Handheld X-rays Bring Care Closer

India's recent 100-day TB campaign is changing the rules. People at higher risk are not waiting to get the symptoms but are being screened. Even artificially intelligent X-ray machines and Truenat molecular tests are being brought to the most remote villages. This suggests that TB can be detected early, treated quickly, and its spread can be stopped.


From Treatment to Prevention

TB care involves more than just treating patients; it is also about preventing future outbreaks. Many people have latent tuberculosis (bacteria that cause no symptoms). They do not transmit tuberculosis, although the person may develop the sickness in the future. To limit future tuberculosis cases, India currently provides tuberculosis preventive therapy (TPT) to at-risk groups (those who test positive).

Reaching the Unreached

Mobile vans (Ni-Kshay Vahans) with battery-powered X-rays and awareness campaigns are making tuberculosis testing more convenient. However, issues remain—few equipment, long queues, repeated hospital trips, and inadequate resources put both healthcare professionals and communities under strain.

The Road Ahead

Ending TB will take more than a 100-day push. It requires:
  • More AI-enabled portable X-rays and mobile vans
  • Faster confirmatory tests like Truenat at every block
  • Continuous public awareness so even symptom-free people agree to be tested
  • Support systems for patients, including nutrition, medicines, and counselling

Will We End TB?

TB is not only about treating patients but also about preventing future incidents. There are many individuals with latent TB (the bacteria without symptoms). They do not transmit TB, although they may become ill in the future. India is currently providing TB preventive therapy (TPT) to at-risk populations (those who test positive) and decreasing incidences of this disease in the future.

Ending TB is Not a Dream—It’s a Commitment!
And the Time to Sustain that Commitment Is Now!
References:
  1. Will the drive to find-treat-prevent TB continue till we end TB? - (https://www.citizen-news.org/2025/01/would-drive-to-find-treat-prevent-tb-in.html)
  2. Volunteer - (https://asha-india.org/how-you-help/volunteer/)


Source- CNS


