Reheat Alert: ICMR on Reusing Cooking Oil

- Reheating oil creates carcinogenic compounds
- Increases LDL cholesterol and free radicals
- ICMR recommends using fresh oil for each cooking session
Dietary Guidelines For Indians
Go to source).
Health Risks of Reheating Cooking Oil1. Formation of Carcinogenic Compounds
When vegetable oils are reheated, they undergo a process called oxidation, which leads to the formation of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) and other harmful compounds. One of the major byproducts of this process is aldehydes, which are toxic and carcinogenic. Prolonged consumption of food cooked in reheated oil increases the risk of cancer.
Reheated oil can cause serious health risks. #healthalert #staysafe #medindia’
Reheated cooking oil generates free radicals, unstable molecules that cause oxidative stress and damage cells in the body. This oxidative stress can lead to chronic inflammation, which is a root cause of several diseases, including obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. It also weakens the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections and illnesses.
Reusing cooking oil can increase the levels of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, also known as "bad" cholesterol. High levels of LDL cholesterol are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, and chest pain. The reheating process also creates trans fats, which further elevate LDL cholesterol levels.
4. Increased Acidity and Indigestion
Food cooked in reheated oil is often linked to digestive issues such as increased acidity and indigestion. The breakdown of oil during reheating can irritate the stomach lining, causing discomfort and acid reflux. This is especially problematic for individuals who frequently consume deep-fried foods.
5. Throat Irritation
Repeatedly heating oil can produce compounds that irritate the throat. Consuming food cooked in such oil can lead to a persistent sensation of discomfort and uneasiness in the throat. This issue is compounded for individuals who already have throat sensitivity or chronic throat conditions.
6. Risk of Obesity and Weight Gain
Reused oil tends to absorb more into the food, significantly increasing its calorie content. Consuming high-calorie foods regularly can lead to weight gain and obesity. Additionally, the degraded oil can disrupt normal metabolic processes, contributing to further weight management issues.
The toxic compounds produced from reheating oil can interfere with insulin function and increase insulin resistance, key factors in the development of type 2 diabetes. Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress further exacerbate the risk of diabetes.
8. Increased Blood Pressure
Reheating oil can also lead to the formation of substances that raise blood pressure, contributing to hypertension and increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
ICMR’s Guidelines for Safe Oil UsageTo minimize the health risks associated with reheating cooking oil, the ICMR, in collaboration with the National Institute of Nutrition, has provided several guidelines (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Impact of consumption of repeatedly heated cooking oils on the incidence of various cancers- A critical review
Go to source).
1. Avoid Reusing Oil
It is essential to avoid the common practice of reusing vegetable oils for cooking. Fresh oil should be used for each cooking session to prevent the formation of harmful compounds.
2. Use Oils with High Smoke Points
Opt for oils that have higher smoke points, such as avocado oil, safflower oil, and mustard oil. These oils are less likely to degrade quickly and produce toxic substances when heated.
3. Filter and Store Oil Properly
If you must reuse oil, filter it after the initial use to remove food particles and store it in a cool, dark place. Use the filtered oil within a day or two for curry preparations rather than frying again.
4. Discard Oil After One Use
To minimize health hazards, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recommends discarding oil after one use. Oils should not be stored for long periods as they deteriorate quickly and become more harmful.
5. Opt for Healthier Cooking Methods
Reduce the reliance on frying by incorporating healthier cooking methods such as baking, grilling, steaming, or sautéing. These methods require less oil and are less likely to produce harmful compounds.
6. Be Mindful of Food Choices
Avoid consuming roadside junk food and deep-fried items, which are often cooked in reheated oil. Opt for home-cooked meals and healthier snack options to reduce exposure to reused oil.
In conclusion, The repeated heating of cooking oil poses significant health risks, including increased cancer risk, elevated cholesterol levels, and chronic inflammation. By following the ICMR’s guidelines and adopting healthier cooking practices, consumers can mitigate these risks and promote better overall health. Making informed choices about cooking oil usage is crucial for maintaining long-term health and well-being.
References:
- Dietary Guidelines For Indians - (https://main.icmr.nic.in/sites/default/files/upload_documents/DGI_07th_May_2024_fin.pdf)
- Impact of consumption of repeatedly heated cooking oils on the incidence of various cancers- A critical review - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28925728/)
Source-Medindia