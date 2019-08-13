Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child’s Skin Microbiome

The study indicates
that the skin microbiome of children closely resembles that of their own
mothers than to other women. Importantly,
The study, which
has been published in the Journal of
Investigative Dermatology,
was led by Professor Zhe-Xue Quan, PhD, Ministry of Education Key
Laboratory for Biodiversity Science and Ecological Engineering, Institute of
Biodiversity Science, School of Life Sciences, Fudan University, Shanghai,
China.
Human Skin and Its Microbiome
The skin, which
consists of three layers, acts as a barrier that protects the body against
toxic insult. These include harmful pathogens, chemicals
,
as well as environmental pollutants
.
The
human skin microbiome consists of over ten billion bacteria per 1.8 square
meters.
This skin microbiome accounts for a major portion of the body's total
microbiome and is capable of interacting with the immune system
in various ways. The
bacteria that colonize the skin can be either beneficial or harmful for the
body, depending on the microenvironment of the skin.
Key Features of the Study
"To date, research into the maternal influence on her
child's skin microbiome has been mostly limited to a narrow postpartum window
in children younger than one-year-old and fewer studies have explored the
maternal relationship with the child's microflora after infancy,"
- 158 children between the ages of 1-10 years were
included in the study
- Mothers of 50 children were randomly selected to
represent children belonging to each age group
- Skin microbiota changes were analyzed to examine
the relationship between the skin microbiome and
skin microenvironment
- Skin microbiota composition was compared between
the children and their mothers
- 16S rRNA (ribosomal ribonucleic acid) gene amplicon
sequencing was used to compare the skin microbiomes of the children and
mothers
- Skin microbiome samples were collected from the
following three sites:
- Central portion of the cheek
- Central portion of the calf
- A quarter of the distance along the forearm from
the hand
- Data generated from the three skin sites per child
(total 474 samples) were pooled into 36 groups and stratified based on
age, sex, and site of sample collection
explains Quan.
He adds: "Therefore, we expanded the
scope of our analysis to include sampling from different body sites and direct
comparison to the mother of the child in order to provide novel insights."
Key Findings and Concluding Remarks
"By analyzing the microbial community structure at
three very different skin sites of children, we demonstrated that the skin
microbiome is strongly impacted by the surrounding microenvironment and that
the alpha diversity of the skin microbiome increases during childhood,"
- The skin microbiota of children primarily depended
on their age and site of sample collection
- The microbiota composition differed significantly
between the three sites
- Negative correlation between children's age and abundance
of the bacteria Streptococcus
and Granulicatella was observed
- Relative abundance of children's bacterial genera was more similar to their mothers than unrelated women
- Cesarean section or vaginal delivery strongly
influenced the facial bacterial composition of children aged 10 years
noted Quan.
"Our results suggest that the bacterial population on
a child's skin is to a large extent similar to that of their mothers and is
affected in the long-term by the way they were delivered at birth. One possible
explanation is that the developing skin microbiome interacts with the immune
system, which may be educated by exposure to microbes during a critical window
early in life. It means that microbial colonization runs in parallel with
immune system development."
Funding Source
The study was funded
by Johnson & Johnson, the American multinational pharmaceutical and medical
devices company, headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Reference :
- Age and Mothers: Potent Influences of Children's Skin Microbiota - (https://www.jidonline.org/article/S0022-202X(19)31757-9/fulltext)
Source: Medindia