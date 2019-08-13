Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child’s Skin Microbiome

Highlights:

Mode of delivery strongly influences children's skin microbiome

The bacterial population of the skin of children resembles that of their mothers

Cesarean or vaginal delivery particularly impact the facial bacterial composition Mode of delivery affects a child's skin microbiome, reveals new research from Fudan University in China. The composition of the skin microbiota of newborns is important for healthy skin development in children and maturation of the immune system into adulthood. Mode of delivery affects a child's skin microbiome, reveals new research from Fudan University in China. The composition of the skin microbiota of newborns is important for healthy skin development in children and maturation of the immune system into adulthood.

