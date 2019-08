Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child’s Skin Microbiome

Human Skin and Its Microbiome

Key Features of the Study

158 children between the ages of 1-10 years were included in the study

Mothers of 50 children were randomly selected to represent children belonging to each age group

Skin microbiota changes were analyzed to examine the relationship between the skin microbiome and skin microenvironment

Skin microbiota composition was compared between the children and their mothers

16S rRNA (ribosomal ribonucleic acid) gene amplicon sequencing was used to compare the skin microbiomes of the children and mothers

Skin microbiome samples were collected from the following three sites:

Central portion of the cheek



Central portion of the calf



A quarter of the distance along the forearm from the hand

Data generated from the three skin sites per child (total 474 samples) were pooled into 36 groups and stratified based on age, sex, and site of sample collection

Key Findings and Concluding Remarks

The skin microbiota of children primarily depended on their age and site of sample collection

The microbiota composition differed significantly between the three sites

Negative correlation between children's age and abundance of the bacteria Streptococcus and Granulicatella was observed

and was observed Relative abundance of children's bacterial genera was more similar to their mothers than unrelated women

Cesarean section or vaginal delivery strongly influenced the facial bacterial composition of children aged 10 years

Funding Source

The study, which has been published in the journal, was led by Professor Zhe-Xue Quan, PhD, Ministry of Education Key Laboratory for Biodiversity Science and Ecological Engineering, Institute of Biodiversity Science, School of Life Sciences, Fudan University, Shanghai, China. The skin, which consists of three layers, acts as a barrier that protects the body against toxic insult. These include harmful pathogens, chemicals, as well as environmental pollutants. This skin microbiome accounts for a major portion of the body's total microbiome and is capable of interacting with the immune system in various ways. The bacteria that colonize the skin can be either beneficial or harmful for the body, depending on the microenvironment of the skin. The study was funded by Johnson & Johnson, the American multinational pharmaceutical and medical devices company, headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ, USA.