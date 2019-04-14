medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Baby’s Microbiome Linked to Overweight at Age 3 Years

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 14, 2019 at 9:14 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gut bacteria in newborn babies are able to predict the risk of child becoming overweight, said new research presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Amsterdam, Netherlands (13-16 April). These gut bacteria can also be affected by maternal antibiotic use during pregnancy.
Baby’s Microbiome Linked to Overweight at Age 3 Years
Baby’s Microbiome Linked to Overweight at Age 3 Years

The study by Dr Katja Korpela of the PEDEGO Research Unit and Medical Research Center Oulu, University of Oulu, Oulu, Finland, and colleagues aimed to determine the association between the early intestinal microbiome and the subsequent growth and weight gain of children up to the age of three.

An association between the administration of antibiotics during infancy, and the likelihood of a child later being overweight had been observed in previous epidemiological studies, suggesting that changes to the early microbiome could have long-lasting effects.

The team conducted a population-based cohort study comprising 212 consecutive newborn babies and collected the first-pass meconium (the first stool produced by an infant, comprising material ingested while in the uterus) as well as a follow-up stool sample at one year. Children had their weight and length/height measured at regular visits and records were taken of any antibiotic use after birth.

Genetic sequencing was then used to determine the species and relative abundance of bacteria in the stool samples.

Infants who received a course of antibiotics in their first year had a lower abundance of Actinobacteria at age one than infants who had prenatal antibiotic exposure or were given the drug shortly after birth. They also had a smaller Actinobacteria population than children who had not been exposed to any antimicrobial substances, demonstrating the long-lasting impact of antibiotics on a child's microbiome.

Newborns who later became overweight by the age of three had a much higher (29% vs 15%) relative abundance of Bacteroidetes phylum (a large group of bacteria found in a wide range of environments, as well as in the gut and on the skin of many animals) in their microbiome. These overweight children also had a lower relative abundance of Proteobacteria (19% vs 35%). The abundance of Staphylococcus in meconium was discovered to be inversely associated with body length at one year, and height at two years of age.

A further analysis of the results using computer algorithms found that, while the population of gut bacteria at one year of age was not useful in trying to predict the likelihood of a child becoming overweight, the microbiome of the first stool, formed in utero during the fetal period, was linked to the risk of excess weight gain by the age of three.

The authors conclude: "The microbiome of the first stool, formed in utero during fetal period, was associated with subsequent overweight at the age of three years."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Test Your Knowledge on Childhood Obesity

Obesity is defined as having excess body fat, and is responsible for a wide range of chronic health problems. Childhood obesity is becoming increasingly prevalent with nearly 20% of American children and nearly the same percentage of children in ...

High-fat Diet, Aging Alter Gut Bacteria and Cause Inflammation in Heart Failure

High-fat diet and aging can disrupt gut bacteria to cause inflammation in heart failure, reveals a new study.

Space Travel Has a Little Effect on Gut Bacteria: NASA Twins Study

NASA's landmark twins study found that a year in space appears to have a small but significant, transient effect on the gut microbiome, finds a new study.

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Ideal Body Weight

India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.

More News on:

Ideal Body Weight Battle of the Bulge Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss 

What's New on Medindia

Top Eight Foods to Eat to Induce Labor Naturally

People with More Muscle Power Tend to Live Longer

Global Kidney Health Atlas: Disease Burden and Access to Kidney Care On the Rise
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive