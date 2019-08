Control Your Blood Pressure to Fight Age-related Brain Damage

Study Team

Brain Pathology and Its Association with Hypertension

Verification of the Link between Hypertension and Cognitive Brain Disorders

Key Features of the SPRINT Study

The NIH-supported SPRINT study, conducted between 2010-2015, evaluated the effect of standard BP control versus intensive BP control on cardiovascular health and mortality

Over 9,300 adults aged 50 years and above at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) were included in the SPRINT cohort

The cohort was divided into the following two groups:

Group 1: Received standard BP-lowering medication

Received standard BP-lowering medication

Group 2: Received intensive BP-lowering medication

Received intensive BP-lowering medication The results showed the following:

Group 1: Standard therapy lowered the systolic BP below 140 mmHg

Standard therapy lowered the systolic BP below 140 mmHg

Group 2: Intensive therapy lowered the systolic BP below 120 mmHg

Intensive therapy lowered the systolic BP below 120 mmHg 3.3 years of intensive therapy significantly reduced the incidence of CVD and mortality

Key Features of the SPRINT MIND Study

The SPRINT MIND study was initiated by NIA and NINDS, which included 27 clinical sites

The SPRINT MIND study evaluated the effect of BP-lowering therapies (standard or intensive) on cognitive function of the brain through MRI

449 participants underwent MRI at enrollment and after 4 years

During the 4-year span, the average volume of the white matter lesions was measured by MRI

The results showed the following:

Intensive Therapy Group: Average increase in the total volume of white matter lesions was 0.92 cm 3

Average increase in the total volume of white matter lesions was 0.92 cm

Standard Therapy Group: Average increase in the total volume of white matter lesions was 1.45 cm 3

Average increase in the total volume of white matter lesions was 1.45 cm Brain volume slightly decreased in the intensive therapy group compared to the standard therapy group

Future Plans

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

The study revealed that intensively controlling the blood pressure (BP) wasmuch more effective than standard BP-lowering therapies in slowing the accumulation of lesions in the white matter of the brain. These findings corroborate earlier NIH studies, which showed that intensive therapy significantly reduces the risk of occurrence of mild cognitive impairment says Dr. Walter J. Koroshetz, who is one of the study leaders. He adds:The study team included senior clinical scientists from several institutes under the National Institutes of Health, USA, who jointly led the investigation. These included Dr. Walter J. Koroshetz, MD, Director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS); Dr. Richard J. Hodes, MD, Director of the National Institute on Aging (NIA); Dr. Clinton B. Wright, MD, MS, Director of the Division of Clinical Research at NINDS; and Dr. Lenore J. Launer, PhD, a Senior Investigator in the Laboratory of Epidemiology and Population Science at NIA.The brain is made up of two nervous tissue layers, known as white matter and grey matter. The outer layer of the brain consists of grey matter, which is made up of the cell bodies of nerve cells or neurons. The inner layer of the brain consists of white matter, made up of axons, which are thin nerve extensions originating from the cell bodies of neurons.There are literally billions of axons within the white matter that connect the neurons together. The axons are covered by a fatty layer of myelin that provides protection and insulation and facilitates the rapid conduction of nerve impulses.and are characterized by thinning of the myelin sheath, increased glial cell (supporting cells of the brain tissue) responsiveness to injury, and leaky blood vessels in the brain, as well as increased risk of occurrence of multiple strokes. Importantly, these pathological changes are associated with high BP or hypertension Several studies have indicated that hypertension can elevate the risk of formation of white matter lesions, as well as the development of cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia in later life.These findings were verified in a randomized clinical trial called SPRINT Memory and Cognition in Decreased Hypertension (MIND). This clinical trial, which is considered to be the 'Gold Standard', evaluated whether controlling the BP could slow-down or prevent the accumulation of white matter lesions in age-associated brain disorders. The findings have been published in thesays Hodes.The scientists conducting the SPRINT MIND study are planning to evaluate the effect of controlling the blood pressure on the formation of white matter lesions in vital areas of the brain that are affected by age-related brain disorders. Moreover, they intend to elucidate the underlying reasons why some patients are more responsive to treatment than others.The SPRINT MIND study clearly showed that intensive therapy significantly reduced the accumulation of brain white matter lesions arising from hypertension.says Launer. She adds:The study was part of the National Institutes of Health's Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT), which was jointly funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, the National Institute on Aging, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, USA. Takeda Pharmaceuticals provided the drugs azilsartan and chlorthalidone.Source: Medindia