Post-Diwali Detox: Smart 5 Ways to Cleanse Your Body

Avoid sugary foods

Indulge in exercising

Add more fiber to your diet

Get enough sleep

- Avoid artificial sugar for at least one to two weeks after the festival to heal yourself and get back on track with a healthy lifestyle. Say no to sugary foods such as sweets, bakery items, colas, and so on. This gives your body time to heal and recover. You can make a detox shake with plant-based protein powder to help your liver function properly. You can also make a veggie scramble with avocado cooked in coconut oil.- A healthy mind can only exist in a healthy body. The flurry of celebrations, visits to friends and relatives, and sleepless nights have an impact on mental health as well. Even a few minutes of yoga or meditation practice will ensure the proper alignment of a healthy mind and body. You should always begin with lighter workout sessions rather than jumping right into the intense ones. Go for a walk, take in some fresh air, run around, and burn off the toxins and excess fat in your body. A good workout will improve your immunity and mood, making you feel more resilient and healthy.- High-fiber foods are essential for bowel health. During the holiday season, we eat anything and everything. As a result, after the festivities, your diet should be high in fiber. Beans, lentils, chia seeds, oranges, pears, apples, carrots, cauliflower, oatmeal, quinoa, almonds, and more are the plant-based options. If festivals are your cheat days, you must make amends with your body when you return to normal days. It will aid in the maintenance of your health.- Adequate sleep is essential for overall health and the natural detoxification of the body. A good night's sleep allows your brain to organize itself and eliminate the toxic waste products that it has absorbed throughout the day. Avoiding excessive computer screen use, adhering to a sleep cycle, and limiting blue light exposure just before bedtime can all help improve sleep patterns.Source: IANS