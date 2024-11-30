About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Weight Loss Drug Wegovy Faces Remote Prescription Ban

by Colleen Fleiss on Nov 30 2024 11:41 PM

Misuse of weight loss drugs, like remote prescriptions, raises concerns over safety and effectiveness.

South Korea will ban remote prescriptions for weight-loss drugs like Wegovy (1 Trusted Source
WegovyÂ® (semaglutide) Injection 2.4 mg

Go to source) to curb potential misuse.
According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the decision to ban remote prescribing of weight loss medications will take effect, with a two-week grace period, Yonhap news agency reported. The move comes amid growing concerns over the abuse and illegal sales of such medications, particularly due to the growing popularity of Wegovy, which was developed by Denmark-based Novo Nordisk.

Weight Loss Drugs
Weight Loss Drugs
Diet pills are medicines that help control or reduce weight. Diet pills are otherwise know as weight loss drugs or anti-obesity medications.

South Korea to Set Telemedicine Guidelines for Weight Loss Medications by Mid-2025

The government also plans to establish guidelines for telemedicine consultations regarding such medications within the first half of 2025, the health ministry added. South Korea has been temporarily allowing telemedicine consultations amid the ongoing walkout by trainee doctors at general hospitals, which began in February.

Wegovy was launched in South Korea on November 15. It is a weight management medication that can treat obesity and has gained international attention as a “miracle weight loss drug”. The Health Ministry stressed that medical institutions should “avoid promoting the drug in ways that might lead patients to believe it can be easily prescribed for general weight loss purposes” and “take special precautions to prevent misuse when prescribing through telemedicine.”

As per the current regulations, Wegovy must only be prescribed to patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. Adults with a BMI between 27 and 30 who have conditions such as hypertension or dyslipidemia can also be prescribed the drug.

The Health Ministry has also requested medical institutions to comply with the Food and Drug Safety Administration’s approval conditions. Before prescribing the medication, patients must be informed about potential side effects, which include gallbladder disease and pancreatitis, it said.

