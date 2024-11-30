About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Snakebites Now a Notifiable Disease in India

by Colleen Fleiss on Nov 30 2024 11:44 PM

Snakebites in India are now a notifiable disease, aiming for better prevention and treatment.

Snakebites Now a Notifiable Disease in India
India has officially recognized snakebites (1 Trusted Source
Snake Bites: Treatment & Prevention

Go to source) as a serious public health issue, with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare declaring it a "notifiable disease."
This accounts for half of all snakebite deaths globally. However, the cases are grossly underreported.

The RIGHT Way to Deal With Snakebites - Ask Dr. Simpson
The RIGHT Way to Deal With Snakebites - Ask Dr. Simpson
One of the world's leading herpetologists, Dr. Ian Simpson, is campaigning for greater awareness of the right way to tackle snakebites.

Snakebites Pose Public Health Risks

“Snakebites are an issue of public health concern and in certain cases, they cause mortality, morbidity, and disability. Farmers, tribal population, etc. are at higher risk,” said Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, in a letter, addressed to the Secretaries of Health of all States and Union Territories (UTs).

“You are requested to make snakebite cases and deaths a ‘Notifiable Disease’ under the relevant provisions under the State Public Health Act or other applicable legislation”. The letter urged all government and private health facilities (including medical colleges) to “make it mandatory to report all suspected, probable snakebite cases and deaths in the enclosed format”, read the letter. The common krait, Indian cobra, Russell's viper, and saw-scaled viper are responsible for about 90 per cent of snakebites in the country.

While polyvalent anti-snake venom (ASV) -- with antibodies against these four -- is effective in 80 per cent of cases, the lack of trained human resources and health facilities to treat snakebite patients remains a cause of concern. Other major hindrances are the lack of data on incidence, morbidity, mortality, socio-economic burden, treatment patterns, etc. In March, MoFHW launched the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAPSE) to address the issue of snakebite.

Nanoparticles: New Approach to Treat Snakebites
Nanoparticles: New Approach to Treat Snakebites
Nanoparticles were found to treat snakebites. Venomous snakebites affect 2.5 million people, and annually cause more than 100,000 deaths and leave 400,000 individuals with permanent physical and psychological trauma each year.
The action plan aims to “halve the snakebite-related deaths by the year 2030”, Srivastava said. The plan carries defined strategic components, roles, and responsibilities of stakeholders involved in snakebite management, control, and prevention. A key objective of NAPSE is to boost the surveillance of snakebite cases and deaths in the country.

Srivastava called for developing a “robust surveillance system for accurately tracking snakebite incidents and deaths”. This will provide valuable data to inform and evaluate the effectiveness of interventions. It will also help the stakeholders understand "accurate burden, high-risk areas, factors responsible for deaths of snakebite victims," which in return would result in the improved clinical management of victims, Srivastava said.

Advertisement
National Management Protocol For Doctors To Deal With Snakebites in India
National Management Protocol For Doctors To Deal With Snakebites in India
India has the highest snake bite mortality in the world. The protocol aims to standardize treatment and use of anti-snake venom judiciously.
Reference:
  1. Snake Bites: Treatment & Prevention - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/15647-snake-bites)
Source-IANS
Research on the Risk-benefits of Antivenom for Snakebites in India is a Necessity
Research on the Risk-benefits of Antivenom for Snakebites in India is a Necessity
Every year, around 50,000 people die from snakebites in India. The currently used anti-venom has remained the same, without any new upgrades, since the 1950’s.

Latest Indian Health News
View All
Advertisement