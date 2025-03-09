Mumps Outbreak in Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Health Department Issues High Alert

Protect kids from mumps: Vaccinate with MMR, practice good hygiene, and avoid close contact with infected individuals.



‘70% of rising #mumps cases in #TamilNadu are in kids under 9! Experts urge vaccination & better monitoring. Is it time to act? #MumpsOutbreak #ChildHealth’

What is Mumps and How to Prevent It

Advertisement

Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine - (https://www.tndphpm.com/#/)

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has sounded aThe alert follows an outbreak at a matriculation school in Peelamedu, where 21 kindergarten students tested positive for the viral infection in the past two days.In response, the school has declared a holiday until March 12 to prevent further transmission. Health officials from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation confirmed that 13 KG students initially displayed symptoms, prompting the school to send them home immediately. Authorities have assured the public that there is no cause for panic but urge individuals with symptoms like fever, facial swelling, or fatigue to seek medical care promptly.especially the parotid glands near the ears, leading to painful swelling on one or both sides of the face. Common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, loss of appetite, and difficulty chewing or swallowing.The virus spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, or close contact with an infected person. It is most contagious a few days before symptoms appear and up to five days after swelling begins. While mumps is usually a mild illness, it can lead to complications such as meningitis, encephalitis, hearing loss, or inflammation of the testicles or ovaries, particularly in unvaccinated individuals.The most effective way to prevent mumps is through vaccination.and is typically administered in two doses during childhood. Maintaining good hygiene, such as frequent handwashing, avoiding close contact with infected individuals, and covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, can also help reduce the spread of the virus.A recent study by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health (DPH) ( ) reveals a worrying rise in mumps cases statewide. Data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) shows the incidence rate jumped from 0.07 per lakh population in 2021-22 to 1.30 in 2023-24. Over 70% of cases involve children under nine, with Coimbatore and Dharmapuri being hotspots in previous years.Health experts attribute the surge to factors like environmental changes, population dynamics, and gaps in vaccination coverage. WhileThe DPH study recommends making mumps a notifiable disease and adding the mumps vaccine to the UIP to curb future outbreaks.Authorities are intensifying surveillance and preventive measures, urging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated and to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms arise.Source-Medindia