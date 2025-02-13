Indian Government`s Fight Against Food Adulteration

The Indian government is taking food testing to remote areas to ensure quality for all.

Measures taken by the government to stop food adulteration



Measures Taken by FSSAI

Data Analysis of Food Safety Inspections (2020-2024)

Sample Analysis Data

Year No. of Samples Analysed No. of Samples Found Non-conforming No. of Civil Cases Launched No. of Criminal Cases Launched 2020-21 1,07,829 28,347 24,195 3,869 2021-22 1,44,345 32,934 28,906 4,946 2022-23 1,77,511 44,626 38,053 4,817 2023-24 1,70,513 33,808 33,750 4,737

The number of food samples analyzed has significantly increased from 1.07 lakh in 2020-21 to 1.77 lakh in 2022-23, indicating a more robust surveillance system.

Non-conforming samples peaked in 2022-23 (44,626 cases) before declining in 2023-24 (33,808 cases), suggesting improvements in food quality or stricter compliance.

Civil cases saw a sharp rise from 24,195 (2020-21) to 38,053 (2022-23), showing increased legal action against violators.

The number of criminal cases remained relatively stable, around 4,700–4,900 annually, indicating a consistent crackdown on severe violations.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been actively working to preventthrough strict surveillance, monitoring and enforcement measures.According to a recent statement by the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, the government has implemented several initiatives to ensure food safety across the country ().Food business operators must obtain an FSSAI license or registration depending on their annual turnover, ensuring accountability. As per the Food Safety and Standard Act 2006, no person can commence a food business without holding a license under the Act.Small food businesses such as temporary stall holders,and hawkers with a turnover of less than 12 lakhs per annum have to take a registration certificate before starting any food business whereas food businesses having an annual turnover of more than 12 lakh need FSSAI license.The government’s efforts are reflected in the increasing number of food samples analyzed over the past four years:The government's multi-pronged approach, combining regulation, enforcement, consumer awareness, and technological interventions, has significantly strengthened food safety measures.While the decline in non-conforming samples in 2023-24 suggests some progress, sustained efforts are needed to maintain strict quality control and eliminate food adulteration.Source-Medindia