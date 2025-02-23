West Bengal Reports Second Guillain-Barre Fatality

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is diagnosed through nerve tests, spinal tap, and symptoms of muscle weakness.



What is GBS

West Bengal reported another fatality linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), marking the second such death in the state since January. The victim, 22-year-old Khairul Sheikh from Murshidabad’s Suti area, succumbed to the rare neurological disorder after weeks of deteriorating health.Sheikh, a former para-medical student at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, had recently traveled to Bihar’s Purnea for a job at a private hospital. He fell ill there and returned to his hometown, where his condition worsened, displaying symptoms of paralysis in his lower body. Earlier this month, he was shifted to R.G. Kar Medical College, where he eventually passed away.His alma mater, R.G. Kar, was in the news last year due to the brutal rape and murder of a woman junior doctor within its premises in August.Guillain-Barre Syndrome ( ) is a rare but serious condition where the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, causing rapid-onset muscle weakness and paralysis. While sporadic cases have been reported in West Bengal in the past, the state’s health department recently issued a statement downplaying concerns, emphasizing that GBS is not a new phenomenon in India.In January, a 10-year-old student from Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas district reportedly died from GBS, though there was no official confirmation from the state health department or the hospital where he was treated. Another suspected case involved a 17-year-old from Amdanga in the same district. However, hospital authorities cited septic shock and myocarditis as the official causes of death, only acknowledging GBS as a possible underlying condition.The rise in GBS cases is not limited to West Bengal. Maharashtra has also seen a surge, with over 100 reported cases, primarily from Pune. According to available data, Pune accounted for 88 cases, Pimpri for 15, and other districts for the remaining seven. The majority of affected individuals—73 out of 110—were men.Health officials continue to monitor the situation, urging caution while reiterating that GBS remains a rare but manageable condition with early intervention.Source-Medindia