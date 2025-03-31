Tamil Nadu Gears Up to Combat Heatwave Threat With Preventive Measures

Stay hydrated, avoid direct sun, and wear light clothing to prevent heat-related illnesses during heatwaves.



‘#Tamil_Nadu prepares for heatwave surge! The Health Department has initiated precautionary measures to protect residents. Stay cool and take care. #heatwave #summer’

Proactive Steps for Heatwave Management

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been implemented for the treatment of heat-related ailments.

Drinking water and oral rehydration solutions (ORS) are being made available at key public locations.

Real-time temperature monitoring is being conducted through the Integrated Health Information Platform under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health.

Health Advisory for Citizens

Staying hydrated with fluids like lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, and fruit juices.

Consuming water-rich fruits and vegetables to maintain hydration.

Keeping indoor spaces cool by closing curtains during the day and ensuring ventilation at night.

Avoiding direct sun exposure between noon and 3 p.m.

Limiting the intake of alcohol, caffeinated drinks, and high-protein foods.

Heat and health - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/climate-change-heat-and-health)

With temperatures soaring across Tamil Nadu, the state government has rolled out a series of precautionary measures to address the growing risk of heatwaves. The Health Department is working to ensure the availability of essential medical supplies and emergency response systems to protect citizens from heat-related illnesses. ( )State Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that the government has reinforced medical preparedness by stocking up on necessary medicines and keeping ambulances on standby. Dedicated beds for heatstroke and dehydration cases have been set up in primary health centers, government hospitals, and medical colleges.The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has warned of a temperature spike of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in several districts over the next four days. Coastal areas, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, are expected to experience increased temperatures, while interior regions such as Karur, Erode, and Salem have already recorded above-average heat levels.Experts attribute the rising temperatures to the delayed retreat of the northeast monsoon and the ongoing La Niña effect. The absence of cloud cover and decreasing sea moisture have intensified the heat across Tamil Nadu.The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has urged residents to adopt protective measures, including:Authorities have emphasized that immediate medical attention should be sought if individuals experience dizziness, headaches, nausea, or signs of heat exhaustion. With the heatwave expected to persist, the government continues to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to follow safety guidelines and take necessary precautions.Source-Medindia