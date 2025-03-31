About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Tamil Nadu Gears Up to Combat Heatwave Threat With Preventive Measures

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 31 2025 11:57 AM

Stay hydrated, avoid direct sun, and wear light clothing to prevent heat-related illnesses during heatwaves.

Tamil Nadu Gears Up to Combat Heatwave Threat With Preventive Measures
With temperatures soaring across Tamil Nadu, the state government has rolled out a series of precautionary measures to address the growing risk of heatwaves. The Health Department is working to ensure the availability of essential medical supplies and emergency response systems to protect citizens from heat-related illnesses. ()
State Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that the government has reinforced medical preparedness by stocking up on necessary medicines and keeping ambulances on standby. Dedicated beds for heatstroke and dehydration cases have been set up in primary health centers, government hospitals, and medical colleges.

Summer Foods
Summer Foods
Summer diet should include plenty of seasonal raw vegetables and fruits to provide us with energy, essential vitamins and minerals. The high water content in the raw foods prevents dehydration in our body.

Proactive Steps for Heatwave Management

  • A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been implemented for the treatment of heat-related ailments.
  • Drinking water and oral rehydration solutions (ORS) are being made available at key public locations.
  • Real-time temperature monitoring is being conducted through the Integrated Health Information Platform under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has warned of a temperature spike of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in several districts over the next four days. Coastal areas, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, are expected to experience increased temperatures, while interior regions such as Karur, Erode, and Salem have already recorded above-average heat levels.

Experts attribute the rising temperatures to the delayed retreat of the northeast monsoon and the ongoing La Niña effect. The absence of cloud cover and decreasing sea moisture have intensified the heat across Tamil Nadu.

Health Advisory for Citizens

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has urged residents to adopt protective measures, including:
  • Staying hydrated with fluids like lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, and fruit juices.
  • Consuming water-rich fruits and vegetables to maintain hydration.
  • Keeping indoor spaces cool by closing curtains during the day and ensuring ventilation at night.
  • Avoiding direct sun exposure between noon and 3 p.m.
  • Limiting the intake of alcohol, caffeinated drinks, and high-protein foods.
Authorities have emphasized that immediate medical attention should be sought if individuals experience dizziness, headaches, nausea, or signs of heat exhaustion. With the heatwave expected to persist, the government continues to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to follow safety guidelines and take necessary precautions.

Summer Health Hazards
Summer Health Hazards
The ever-increasing summer temperatures across the globe, intense heat waves and higher mercury levels can cause serious health hazards for the general population.
Reference:
  1. Heat and health - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/climate-change-heat-and-health)
Source-Medindia
Summer Safety Tips for Elderly
Summer Safety Tips for Elderly
Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to heat-related illnesses. A few tips can prevent the adversities due to high temperatures.
Top 8 Trending Indian Summer Drinks
Top 8 Trending Indian Summer Drinks
Summer, the hottest season in India is here. As the temperature heats up, make sure to enjoy some cool summer drinks to quench your thirst and beat the heat. So, hurry up, gulp some refreshing Indian summer drinks and keep yourself hydrated this ...

Latest Indian Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional