Tamil Nadu Gears Up to Combat Heatwave Threat With Preventive Measures

With temperatures soaring across Tamil Nadu, the state government has rolled out a series of precautionary measures to address the growing risk of heatwaves. The Health Department is working to ensure the availability of essential medical supplies and emergency response systems to protect citizens from heat-related illnesses. () State Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that the government has reinforced medical preparedness by stocking up on necessary medicines and keeping ambulances on standby. Dedicated beds for heatstroke and dehydration cases have been set up in primary health centers, government hospitals, and medical colleges.
Proactive Steps for Heatwave Management
- A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been implemented for the treatment of heat-related ailments.
- Drinking water and oral rehydration solutions (ORS) are being made available at key public locations.
- Real-time temperature monitoring is being conducted through the Integrated Health Information Platform under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health.
Experts attribute the rising temperatures to the delayed retreat of the northeast monsoon and the ongoing La Niña effect. The absence of cloud cover and decreasing sea moisture have intensified the heat across Tamil Nadu.
Health Advisory for CitizensThe Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has urged residents to adopt protective measures, including:
- Staying hydrated with fluids like lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, and fruit juices.
- Consuming water-rich fruits and vegetables to maintain hydration.
- Keeping indoor spaces cool by closing curtains during the day and ensuring ventilation at night.
- Avoiding direct sun exposure between noon and 3 p.m.
- Limiting the intake of alcohol, caffeinated drinks, and high-protein foods.
