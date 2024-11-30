India vaccinates 27.77 crore pregnant women and children, with Bihar and UP leading the effort

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, stated in a written Lok Sabha reply that the U-WIN digital platform has documented approximately 27.77 crore vaccine doses administered to pregnant women and children in India, with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh leading the way.U-WIN () is a digital platform for the digitalisation of all vaccination services provided under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) to ensure the timely administration of life-saving vaccines to pregnant women and children (from birth to 16 years) against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases. “As of November 25, 7.43 crore beneficiaries have been registered, 1.26 crore vaccination sessions have been held and 27.77 crore administered vaccine doses have been recorded on U-WIN,” Patel said.“The increased daily usage of the platform has further created awareness and ready access to immunisation services among both citizens and frontline workers,” she added. Bihar leads with more than 6.7 crore total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh (more than 5.9 crore doses) and Madhya Pradesh (2.2 crore). Lakshadweep with 33,266 had the lowest count.Further, Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of beneficiaries registered (more than 1.6 crore), followed by Bihar (with over 1.5 crore). Lakshadweep with 6,821 beneficiaries has the lowest count. With the nationwide roll-out of U-WIN completed, the Health Ministry aims to annually target around 2.9 crore pregnant women and 2.6 crore infants (0-1 year).Its key features include ‘Anytime Access’ and ‘Anywhere’ vaccination services, generation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and Child ABHA, citizen module, automated SMS alerts, QR-based e-Vaccination Certificate, and offline mode for data entry by vaccinators.The initial pilot of U-WIN was conducted across 63 districts in 35 States/UTs followed by the nationwide roll-out, the ministry said.Source-IANS