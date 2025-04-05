Calla Lily Clinical Care gets £1M from NIHR to develop treatment to help prevent early pregnancy miscarriages.
Maternal healthcare achieved a breakthrough when Calla Lily Clinical Care received a one-million-pound grant from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR). Through this substantial funding, Calla Lily Clinical Care plans to create new intravaginal drug delivery systems for preventing threatened miscarriages that impact millions of women worldwide each year (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Revolutionizing Miscarriage PreventionEarly pregnancy often leads to threatened miscarriage, which represents a disturbing problem that occurs frequently. Due to the absence of standard treatment, this condition creates emotional suffering by restricting treatment options for affected women. The healthcare company Calla Lily ClinCare uses innovative pharmaceuticals to protect pregnancies during these critical early stages.
The Power of Precision MedicineFunding supports research into developing a new sustained-release intravaginal treatment for progesterone delivery, which effectively targets the uterus. The localized delivery approach shows superior outcomes to systemic therapies while minimizing safety risks and side effects and leading to better pregnancy retention rates.
Proven Clinical Path!This funding supports the project as it progresses from laboratory research to clinical trials while working towards large-scale clinical implementation. Calla Lily ClinCare uses expert staff from Obstetrics and Gynecology and Pharmaceutical Development to establish connections between novel discoveries and meaningful outcomes.
The One Million funding exceeds mere financial assistance because it creates a life-saving opportunity for both families and brings revolutionary changes to reproductive healthcare for women. Calla Lily ClinCare leads the way towards minimizing the emotional suffering that accompanies early pregnancy termination!
