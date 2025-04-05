New Hope for Mothers Backed by One Million Pound Grant!

Calla Lily Clinical Care gets £1M from NIHR to develop treatment to help prevent early pregnancy miscarriages.

Pioneering technology to address threatened miscarriage secures £1 million funding



Twenty-three million women experience miscarriages annually; this funding aims to reduce that number. #miscarriage #womenshealth #medindia​’

Source-University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust