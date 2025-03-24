About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Why Endometriotic Lesions Keep Growing? - The Immune Connection

by Dr. Leena M on Mar 24 2025 11:30 AM

Endometriotic lesions actively communicate with immune cells, amplifying inflammation. This discovery reshapes our understanding of endometriosis and its treatment.

Why Endometriotic Lesions Keep Growing? - The Immune Connection
Endometriosis isn’t just misplaced tissue , it’s a conversation between cells! A new study reveals how endometriotic lesions interact with immune cells, driving inflammation and disease progression. Understanding this crosstalk may unlock better treatments for millions affected by this condition (1 Trusted Source
Spatial transcriptomic analysis identifies epithelium-macrophage crosstalk in endometriotic lesions

Go to source).

Easing Endometriosis Pain: Yoga Poses, Breathwork and Meditation
Easing Endometriosis Pain: Yoga Poses, Breathwork and Meditation
Yoga''s gentle poses, breathwork, and meditation can alleviate pain, improve relaxation, and enhance overall well-being for endometriosis sufferers.
Advertisement

Role of Epithelium in Endometriotic Lesions

Endometriosis affects 10% of women of reproductive age, causing pain and infertility. It occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. These lesions, influenced by estrogen, can develop on the ovaries or peritoneum. Inflammation and immune cells, especially macrophages, play a key role in their growth and persistence.


Advertisement
Tall, Slim Girls are More Likely to Suffer Endometriosis
Tall, Slim Girls are More Likely to Suffer Endometriosis
International Endometriosis Awareness Month: Is being tall bad for a girl? Yes, being tall and slim can put girls at a higher of developing endometriosis, a devastating disease that affects women's quality of life and ability to conceive.

Macrophage Activation & Immune Crosstalk

Lesions activate immune cells called macrophages, making them release inflammation signals.

Lesion’s outer layer sends more signals to macrophages, increasing inflammation.


Advertisement
Silent Impact of Endometriosis on Women's Fertility
Silent Impact of Endometriosis on Women's Fertility
Discover how undiagnosed endometriosis significantly impacts women's fertility. The study highlights the importance of early diagnosis and prompt treatment.

Potential Therapeutic Implications

Treatments that block how lesions interact with immune cells may help manage endometriosis better.Studying how immune signals (complement system) work could lead to ways to reduce long-term inflammation.

Reference:
  1. Spatial transcriptomic analysis identifies epithelium-macrophage crosstalk in endometriotic lesions - (https://www.cell.com/iscience/fulltext/S2589-0042(25)00049-5)

Source-Michigan State University
Non-Invasive Tests in the Diagnosis of Endometriosis
Non-Invasive Tests in the Diagnosis of Endometriosis
The diagnostic accuracy of different combinations of various non-invasive tests for endometriosis was assessed in a review.

Recommended Readings
Latest Women Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional