Why Endometriotic Lesions Keep Growing? - The Immune Connection

Endometriotic lesions actively communicate with immune cells, amplifying inflammation. This discovery reshapes our understanding of endometriosis and its treatment.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Spatial transcriptomic analysis identifies epithelium-macrophage crosstalk in endometriotic lesions



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Endometriotic lesions talk to immune cells, fueling inflammation! #endometriosis #immuneresponse #inflammation #macrophages #womenshealth #reproductivehealth #medindia’

Endometriotic lesions talk to immune cells, fueling inflammation! #endometriosis #immuneresponse #inflammation #macrophages #womenshealth #reproductivehealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Role of Epithelium in Endometriotic Lesions

Advertisement

Macrophage Activation & Immune Crosstalk

Advertisement

Potential Therapeutic Implications

Spatial transcriptomic analysis identifies epithelium-macrophage crosstalk in endometriotic lesions - (https://www.cell.com/iscience/fulltext/S2589-0042(25)00049-5)