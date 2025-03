Why Endometriotic Lesions Keep Growing? - The Immune Connection

Endometriotic lesions actively communicate with immune cells, amplifying inflammation. This discovery reshapes our understanding of endometriosis and its treatment.

Endometriosis isn’t just misplaced tissue , it’s a conversation between cells! A new study reveals how endometriotic lesions interact with immune cells, driving inflammation and disease progression. Understanding this crosstalk may unlock better treatments for millions affected by this condition (). Endometriosis affects 10% of women of reproductive age, causing pain and infertility. It occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. These lesions, influenced by estrogen, can develop on the ovaries or peritoneum. Inflammation and immune cells, especially macrophages, play a key role in their growth and persistence.Lesions activate immune cells called macrophages, making them release inflammation signals.Lesion’s outer layer sends more signals to macrophages, increasing inflammation Treatments that block how lesions interact with immune cells may help manage endometriosis better.Studying how immune signals (complement system) work could lead to ways to reduce long-term inflammation.Source-Michigan State University