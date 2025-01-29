About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Brain Opioid Activity Affects Anorexia Nervosa

by Dr. Navapriya S on Jan 29 2025 1:11 PM

Changes in brain function linked to both anorexia and obesity may help explain the emotional symptoms and mood shifts associated with eating disorders.

Changes in the functioning of opioid neurotransmitters in the brain may underlie anorexia.
Anorexia nervosa is a severe mental illness that can cause severe malnutrition, anxiety, and depression. It is characterized by restricted eating, a fear of gaining weight, and problems with body image. Anorexia may be caused by alterations in neurotransmitter function in the brain, according to a new study from Turku PET Center(1 Trusted Source
Anorexia nervosa is associated with higher brain mu-opioid receptor availability

Go to source).

Pain and appetite are controlled by opioid neurotransmission in the brain. A higher opioidergic tone in the brain was observed in anorexic individuals compared to healthy control participants.

As demonstrated before, the tone of this system is less active in obese people. "These molecules' actions probably control appetite loss as well as increase," says Professor Pirjo Nuutila of the University of Turku in Finland.

In addition, the researchers measured the brain's glucose uptake. The brain accounts for about 20% of the body's total energy consumption, so the researchers were interested in how a reduction in energy intake affects the brain's energy balance in anorexia.

“The brains of patients with anorexia nervosa used a similar amount of glucose as the brains of the healthy control subjects. Although being underweight burdens physiology in many ways, the brain tries to protect itself and maintain its ability to function for as long as possible,” says Professor Lauri Nummenmaa from Turku PET Centre and continues:

“The brain regulates appetite and feeding, and changes in brain function are associated with both obesity and low body weight. Since changes in opioid activity in the brain are also connected to anxiety and depression, our findings may explain the emotional symptoms and mood changes associated with anorexia nervosa."

The study was carried out in collaboration with the Turku University Hospital and Pusan National University in South Korea. The brains of patients with anorexia nervosa and the healthy control subjects were imaged using positron emission tomography at Turku PET Centre.

Reference:
  1. Anorexia nervosa is associated with higher brain mu-opioid receptor availability- (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-025-02888-3)


Source-Eurekalert


