Immigrant Mothers Opt for Early C-Sections to Secure U.S. Citizenship

by Swethapriya Sampath on Jan 29 2025 12:54 PM

Immigrant mothers opt for pre-term C-sections to secure U.S. citizenship for their babies, despite risks due to a controversial birthright citizenship policy.

Immigrant expectant mothers are worried about their children's future and are opting for pre-term cesarean sections (C-sections) to get U.S. citizenship for them.
A controversial executive order by former President Donald Trump signed on January 20, aims to end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants and with temporary visas by redefining the 14th Amendment’s citizen clause.

With February 20 as the deadline, many Indian expectant mothers in the U.S. are opting for C-sections to ensure their children are born as U.S. citizens. However, this decision carries significant health risks for both mother and child.

Risks of Pre-Term C-Sections

A C-section performed before 39 weeks of pregnancy, considered full-term, comes with risks:
  • For the baby: Premature birth can lead to respiratory issues, low birth weight, and developmental delays. The lungs may not develop fully which increases the risk of respiratory distress syndrome. Low birth weight can lead to complications like difficulty in maintaining body temperature or poor immunity.
  • For the mother: Early C-sections increase the chances of surgical complications, excessive bleeding, and a longer recovery period.
Doctors recommend waiting until at least 39 weeks for a planned C-section unless it is a medical emergency.

When Is a C-Section Necessary?

A C-section is performed for specific medical reasons, such as:
  • Cephalopelvic Disproportion: When the baby is too large to pass through the birth canal.
  • Multiple Pregnancies: In cases of two or more babies.
  • Placenta Previa: When the placenta blocks the cervix, vaginal delivery is not possible.
  • Maternal Health Issues: High blood pressure or cardiovascular conditions can complicate labor.
Previous C-section: A history of cesarean delivery may require another one though vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) is possible for some.

While the need for U.S. citizenship is understandable, expectant mothers should also know the medical risks of early C-sections. Consulting a healthcare provider is very important to ensure the health and safety of both the mother and baby.

Source-Medindia
