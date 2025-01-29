Immigrant Mothers Opt for Early C-Sections to Secure U.S. Citizenship

Immigrant mothers opt for pre-term C-sections to secure U.S. citizenship for their babies, despite risks due to a controversial birthright citizenship policy.



‘Early #C-sections can lead to serious health effects for both the mother and the baby. #pregnancy #USA #medindia ’

Risks of Pre-Term C-Sections

For the baby: Premature birth can lead to respiratory issues, low birth weight, and developmental delays. The lungs may not develop fully which increases the risk of respiratory distress syndrome. Low birth weight can lead to complications like difficulty in maintaining body temperature or poor immunity.

Premature birth can lead to respiratory issues, low birth weight, and developmental delays. The lungs may not develop fully which increases the risk of respiratory distress syndrome. Low birth weight can lead to complications like difficulty in maintaining body temperature or poor immunity. For the mother: Early C-sections increase the chances of surgical complications, excessive bleeding, and a longer recovery period.

When Is a C-Section Necessary?

Cephalopelvic Disproportion: When the baby is too large to pass through the birth canal.

When the baby is too large to pass through the birth canal. Multiple Pregnancies: In cases of two or more babies.

In cases of two or more babies. Placenta Previa: When the placenta blocks the cervix, vaginal delivery is not possible.

When the placenta blocks the cervix, vaginal delivery is not possible. Maternal Health Issues: High blood pressure or cardiovascular conditions can complicate labor.